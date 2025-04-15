Congo-Kinshasa: Appointment of Bishop of Molegbe

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Joseph Mopepe Ngongo, doctoral candidate in theology at the Université Catholique du Congo, as bishop of the diocese of Molegbe, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Msgr. Joseph Mopepe Ngongo was born on 15 July 1966 in Gemena, diocese of Molegbe. He entered the Saint François d'Assise Preparatory Seminary of Katokoli and studied philosophy at the Saint Jean-Baptiste Major Seminary of Bamanya and theology at the Université Catholique du Congo.

He received priestly ordination on 19 March 1995.

After ordination, he was awarded a licentiate in theology from the Université Catholique du Congo (1995-1997), and held the roles of formator (1997-2002) and rector (2002-2011) of the Saint Pierre et Saint Paul Interdiocesan Major Seminary in Lisala.

In 2011 he began his studies for a doctorate in France where, at the same time, he served as vicar of the Notre Dame Saint Jacques Cathedral in Reims (2011-2021). In addition, he was moderator of the parishes of the Espace missionnaire Sedan-Yvois and chaplain of the Equipes du Rosaire of the metropolitan archdiocese of Reims (2021-2024).

In 2024 he returned to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to conclude his doctoral studies at the Université Catholique du Congo in Kinshasa.