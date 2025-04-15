Liberia: Boakai Reaffirms Commitment to Free Speech

-But silent on outstanding media debts

President Joseph N. Boakai reaffirmed his government's commitment to free speech on Thursday, April 10, 2025, but he was silent on outstanding media debts.

By Lewis S. Teh

Monrovia, April 14, 2025: President Boakai, speaking during his first annual media dinner held at the Ministerial Complex, said his administration is committed to working with the media to create an enabling environment where people can freely speak their minds for the country's growth.

He described his first-ever media event as a meaningful gesture of appreciation, partnership, and acknowledgement of shared responsibilities between the government and the media.

"This dinner is more than a courtesy," President Boakai said. "It is a gesture of appreciation, of partnership, and of the tremendous responsibilities government shares with the media community."

He, however, went on to praise the Liberian media for its vital role in nurturing democracy and advancing the national cause, applauding their resilience, vigilance, and steadfast commitment to the truth.

Boakai also highlighted Liberia's proud legacy as a champion of liberty and a beacon of freedom across the African continent and the world, as he rattled through his speech.

Notwithstanding, President Boakai noted that freedom of the press is not a given, but a right that must be defended, expanded, cherished, and institutionalized.

"I am proud to highlight that Liberia is setting an example across Africa in championing press freedom," he declared. "We are steadfast in our support of the Table Mountain Declaration. This is not just a written commitment--it is a living pledge to defend journalists' rights and to guarantee the free exchange of information in our society."

The President also announced progress in promoting transparency and access to information, citing the establishment of the Commission on Information. Backed by partners and stakeholders, the new body is tasked with enhancing public access to government data and serving as a bridge between citizens and the state.

He further emphasized the ongoing efforts to strengthen enforcement of the Freedom of Information Act, asserting that information should be shared freely by public institutions rather than withheld.

"Access to information is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental right," Boakai stated. "This administration is committed to upholding that right."

In a reaffirmation of legal protections for journalists, Boakai pledged to uphold the Abdullah K. Abdullah Act, which safeguards press freedom and honours the legacy of one of Liberia's media icons.

The Act ensures journalists are protected from arbitrary arrest and intimidation and enshrines media freedom as a foundational pillar of Liberian democracy.

"Under my leadership," Boakai declared, "Liberia will have no political prisoners and no press suppression. Criticism is not a threat to democracy--it is its essence. We will not shy away from your questions; instead, we will listen. We will not stifle dissenting voices; we will engage with them."

He stated that there has been a sharp increase in the number of registered media outlets since his administration took office, signalling a more open and supportive media environment.

"This growth is not coincidental," he said. "It stems from a political climate that honours the freedom to speak, publish, and critique."

Despite the progress, President Boakai acknowledged ongoing challenges, including the need to enhance professionalism, combat misinformation, and ensure the safety and support of journalists across all counties.

"But tonight," he concluded, "let us also celebrate how far we've come. Let us continue to build a society where facts and respect for our traditional values matter. Let us together build a society where the media thrives, and where government and press, while distinct, move in the same direction--for the good of the Liberian people."

Meanwhile, President Boakai failed to address the outstanding media debts both inherited and incurred by his administration since 2024.

The Government, through the Ministry of Finance, forwarded the media debts to the General Auditing Commission to be vetted as part of a domestic debt portfolio from 1980.

Despite several appeals from the media and an appeal from the Senate Chair on Communications and Broadcasting, Senator Darius Dillon, that the government take responsibility and act on paying the media, President Boakai remains silent on the issue.

It remains to be seen whether the media partnership heralded by President Boakai will yield fruit in an impoverished media environment. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.