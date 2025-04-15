Rwanda's Journey of Healing - From Genocide to Unity, Hope, and Health

In 1994, Rwanda endured one of the darkest chapters in human history. In just 100 days, over one million lives were lost in the Genocide Against the Tutsi that left deep scars on the soul of a nation.

While the truth of this tragedy remains etched in the hearts of Rwandans and those who stand with them, there are still some who struggle to fully acknowledge its reality. Families were torn apart, communities devastated, and generations marked by sorrow.

Yet from this immense suffering, Rwanda has emerged as a beacon of resilience--demonstrating the power of unity, the strength of forgiveness, and the enduring promise of healing.

The genocide did not erupt in a vacuum. It was the result of a long and deliberate erosion of unity--rooted in colonial structures that sowed division where harmony had once prevailed. Artificial distinctions were imposed on people who had lived together as one.

Over generations, these imposed divisions weakened bonds of trust and solidarity. When violence struck, it severed even the closest ties--among family, friends, classmates, and neighbors. Yet even amid such profound trauma, the seeds of reconciliation and the spirit of unity endured, waiting to be revived by acts of courage, justice, and love.

Rwanda's story did not end with devastation. Survivors were called to forgive those who had wronged them. Communities came together to restore peace. Children born after the genocide grew up not only learning about the past but also understanding the importance of choosing unity over division.

This national rebuilding offers a profound lesson to the world. True peace is not built on silence or forgetting. It takes root through understanding, leadership, good governance, justice, and compassion. Healing begins when people recognize one another as members of a shared human family. Even a nation deeply wounded can rise again.

While living and working in Rwanda, we had the privilege of serving alongside inspiring colleagues from the Ministry of Health, the University of Rwanda, Harvard Medical School, and Partners In Health. Together, we witnessed a remarkable transformation: Rwanda emerging as a global example in public health.

Despite the challenges of being a low-income country, its health indicators significantly improved--not because of wealth, but because of visionary leadership grounded in unity, purpose, and a deep respect for human dignity.

Hospitals and health centers were rebuilt--not just with bricks and mortar, but with compassion. Community health workers--trained, trusted, and empowered--now play a vital role in reaching even the most remote families.

Rwanda's health system has become people-centered, ensuring that care is not only accessible but respectful and effective. Mothers can now deliver safely. Children receive life-saving vaccines. People living with HIV and other chronic illnesses have access to treatment and are living long, meaningful lives.

These gains are the result of genuine partnerships--between Rwandans and global allies, between public institutions and communities, and between hearts committed to justice and well-being. Public health in Rwanda has become more than a system--it is an expression of shared responsibility, compassion, and dignity.

In the evenings, after long days of service, we often gathered for prayer and reflection. Christians, Muslims, and Bahá'ís sat side by side--not in debate, but in devotion. We prayed for healing, for strength, and for the unity of humankind. These quiet gatherings reminded us that true transformation begins in the heart--nurtured by humility, hope, and love.

Rwanda is a living testament that a shared future is possible--one built not on revenge, but on truth, reconciliation, and the common good. Today's youth are growing up with a renewed vision: that strength is found in lifting others. They choose not to be defined by the pain of the past, but by the dream of a just, united future.

Human dignity transcends history or background--it lives within every soul. In Rwanda's hills, that light still shines brightly. It burns in the compassion of health workers, in the determination of ordinary citizens serving their communities, and in the bold dreams of young people who strive to build a better tomorrow.

It lives on in the quiet prayers of those who remember their loved ones with both sorrow and strength.

The path Rwanda has taken is not an easy one. But it is noble. It shows the world that healing is possible, that unity is not an illusion, and that even the most broken places can blossom into gardens of peace--and health.