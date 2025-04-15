Zimbabwe: Highlanders Beat Caps United to Worsen Chitembwe's Troubles

14 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Highlanders bounced back to winning ways Sunday with a 1-0 win over old rivals CAPS United in the battle of cities played at Barbourfields Stadium.

So sweet was the victory for Bosso that it ended the team's three match winless streak in the ongoing campaign.

With a determination to pick a positive point, Bosso maximised on its scoring form, finding the back of the net in the 4th minute of the first half, thanks to Reason Sibanda.

The Bulawayo giants are the highest scoring team in the league with nine goals and boast of being the only club that has scored on every matchday this season.

Although his side walked away with maximum points, Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was not impressed.

"It's a good victory for us, we didn't play as anticipated, but we got maximum points.

"This game could have gone either way, but with a bit of luck we could have scored two or more.

"We are able to score in every game and if we maintain that I'm sure we will be well.

"CAPS United fought with everything they had and I'm sure if they could play in other games the performance, they displayed today things will fall in place," said Kaindu.

CAPS United have picked four points out of a possible 18 points out of the six games they have played.

The Green Machine is currently occupying second from last position (17) on the log, with four points, 10 behind log leaders MWOS.

Already pressure is mounting for team head coach Lloyd Chitembwe, who had a confrontation with club fans last week at Rufaro Stadium after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Chitembwe did not show up for the post-match interview against Highlanders, instead he was represented by his assistant Tonderai Marume, who believes luck was not on their side.

"It's unfortunate, if you look at the first half, we did well but luck was not on our side.

"We even had several chances at one point were denied by the woodwvork.

"Anyway, that happens in a game of football, we now have to work on our players mindset as we go forward," said Marume.

CASTLE LAGER PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 6 RESULTS

ZPC Kariba 5-0 Kwekwe United

Tel One 2-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Simba Bhora 4- 1 Manica Diamonds

FC Platinum 0-0 Green Fuel

Scottland 1-1 Yadah

Bikita Minerals 2- 1 Triangle

Dynamos 0-1 Chicken Inn

Highlanders 1-0 CAPS United

Herentals 0- 1 MWOS FC.

