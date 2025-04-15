Zimbabwe: Mutasa On Cloud Nine As Mwos Goes On Top of PSL Log

14 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

MWOS FC coach Lloyd Mutasa was a happy man Sunday afternoon after his team managed to pick a 1-0 win over Herentals at Wadzanayi Stadium to go on top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log table.

The debutante side is now on 14 points, one ahead of Ngezi Platinum which is occupying second position with 13 points.

Nicknamed The Punters, MWOS is the only team yet to record a defeat this season in the league as they have managed four wins and two draws after match day six.

So resolute has been the team's defence that they have only conceded one goal this season, a strength which team head coach is impressed with.

"Very happy with our defence, you know good teams are built on good defence, even if you have a bad day and fail to score you know that you won't lose a match.

"This is what exactly what my boys are doing, and we l am happy with that," said Mutasa.

MWOS had a late promotion into the league after buying ZPC Hwange's franchise in January.

The Norton-based side returned the majority of players, who featured for the side in the Northern Region Division One League when they failed to clinch promotion ticket after finishing second to Scottland F.C.

Despite having limited pre-season preparation time, MWOS FC coach believes teamwork is what has given his side a good start in the league.

"| think working as a team has helped us, we have been fighting for each other.

"I have seen a lot of teamwork from these youngsters, and they have the desire you get good results, which we are trying to do in each and every match," added Mutasa.

MWOS is temporarily using Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi as a home ground but will soon move to Ngoni Stadium in Norton.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.