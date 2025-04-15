Zimbabwe: Mutasa On Cloud Nine As Mwos Goes On Top of PSL Log

MWOS FC coach Lloyd Mutasa was a happy man Sunday afternoon after his team managed to pick a 1-0 win over Herentals at Wadzanayi Stadium to go on top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log table.

The debutante side is now on 14 points, one ahead of Ngezi Platinum which is occupying second position with 13 points.

Nicknamed The Punters, MWOS is the only team yet to record a defeat this season in the league as they have managed four wins and two draws after match day six.

So resolute has been the team's defence that they have only conceded one goal this season, a strength which team head coach is impressed with.

"Very happy with our defence, you know good teams are built on good defence, even if you have a bad day and fail to score you know that you won't lose a match.

"This is what exactly what my boys are doing, and we l am happy with that," said Mutasa.

MWOS had a late promotion into the league after buying ZPC Hwange's franchise in January.

The Norton-based side returned the majority of players, who featured for the side in the Northern Region Division One League when they failed to clinch promotion ticket after finishing second to Scottland F.C.

Despite having limited pre-season preparation time, MWOS FC coach believes teamwork is what has given his side a good start in the league.

"| think working as a team has helped us, we have been fighting for each other.

"I have seen a lot of teamwork from these youngsters, and they have the desire you get good results, which we are trying to do in each and every match," added Mutasa.

MWOS is temporarily using Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi as a home ground but will soon move to Ngoni Stadium in Norton.