Zimbabwe: Labour Body Raises Alarm Over Bogus Officials

14 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE National Employment Council for the Commercial Sectors (NECCS) has warned members of the public to be wary of bogus officials on the prowl seeking to dupe victims by peddling lies that the organisation is no longer functional.

In a statement, the NECCS alleged that two individuals, and one unnamed person, have been causing chaos in the sector by peddling misinformation.

"We have noted with great concern that the following people Jabulani Gwarazimba, Walter Taranhike and another who is yet to be identified are moving within the sector misleading as well as misinforming both employers and employees that the NEC for the Commercial Sectors is no longer functional. The information is not only misleading but malicious," the NEC said.

For the record, the organisation said the NEC for Commercial Sectors of Zimbabwe is fully functional and performing all its constitutionally mandated duties which are inter alia wage negotiations, dispute resolutions, sector code of conduct cases and sector compliance inspections.

"We, therefore, advise you to ignore and dismiss such unfounded allegations with the contempt they deserve.

"The falsehoods they are peddling are just intended to convince subscribers to join the trade union they purport to represent. Verifications can be done through our offices," the NEC added.

