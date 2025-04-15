Southern Africa: Energy Minister Says Zimbabwe to Manufacture Solar Panels, Lithium Batteries

ENERGY and Power Development Minister July Moyo says plans are afoot for Zimbabwe to begin manufacturing solar panels and lithium batteries inorder to avert crippling power outages while embracing clean renewable energy.

The scheme will involve collaborations between local universities and international firms to harness expertise and technology for commercial production.

Speaking at the just-ended sixth International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo, Moyo said Cabinet had already approved a project framework for implementation of the novelty.

"We are convinced that the future is here, because of the technology we have. We want to partner our universities, and this week, the Cabinet approved a project to partner with Chinhoyi University of Technology on solar energy, covering all aspects of solar innovation, research, training and potentially manufacturing our own solar panels and exploring battery options, given our lithium resources," Moyo was quoted by State media.

"We believe the opportunities are now available for everyone to participate."

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been consummated with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to establish a Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

The aim of the scheme is to build capacity for solar energy deployment, research, development and innovation, boosting the country's renewable energy space.

"When we are thinking about these things, solar or renewable energy must be contextualised in our economy, and our economy right now has 17 sectors.

"The big ones are agriculture, the mining, industry, manufacturing. As stakeholders in renewable energy, we must also focus on these areas and identify opportunities within each one," Moyo further said.

The minister reiterated that Zimbabwe must embrace clean energy.

"And we're looking at clean cooking, and when considering clean cooking, we want to liberate ourselves and our women from the smoke produced by wet wood during the rainy season, which can be overwhelming. So, promoting clean cooking is also part of our goals."

"Energy efficiency is no longer an option--it is a necessity. It is one of the most cost-effective ways to expand energy access, reduce emissions, and support economic productivity across all sectors," Moyo said.