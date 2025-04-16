Sudan: UK and EU Pledge Over €662 Million in Aid for Sudan At London Conference

London — The UK has pledged £120 million in new aid for Sudan at a London conference today, where the European Union and member states also committed over €522 million. A high-level delegation from 20 countries and organisations including the UN, IGAD and the League of Arab States gathered to tackle the escalating crisis.

Marking the two-year anniversary since the war started, the conference hosted at Lancaster House and co-organised with the African Union, EU, France and Germany, aims to boost humanitarian access, press for a political solution and warn of the conflict's growing regional impact, including rising displacement and irregular migration to Europe.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the new funding, which will provide essential food supplies including cereals, pulses, oils and salt, and support more than 600,000 people.

The latest pledge brings the UK's total commitment to over £230 million since late 2024. A £113 million aid package was announced in November.

"Two years is far too long," Lammy said. "We must act now to stop this crisis from becoming an all-out catastrophe."

Lammy condemned both sides in Sudan's conflict for obstructing aid operations, including blocking visas for humanitarian workers and restricting their movement inside the country.

He also urged the Sudanese Armed Forces to keep the Chad-Sudan Adré border crossing permanently open. While access was extended for three months in February, the route remains vital for delivering aid to conflict-hit areas.

Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi added his voice to calls for peace. "Kenya remains deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan and continues to call for a lasting political solution to the conflict," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) today.

Following talks with Lammy on the sidelines of the conference, Mudavadi said Kenya was committed to working with the UK and others to promote dialogue, deliver aid and support an inclusive peace process.