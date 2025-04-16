Zimbabwe: Chitima Relishes 'G20' Experience

Laura Maposa — Zimbabwean actor Tendaiishe Chitima made her international film debut in the new Hollywood movie "G20" starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin and Ramón Rodríguez.

The logline for the movie is about terrorists who take over the G20 Summit with President Sutton (played by Davis), bringing her governing and military experience to defend her family, company and the world.

Chitima plays Agent Lane, according to the film's IMDb entry and said is excited about her role and how it can open more doors.

"This is my first fish roll in an international movie and it was my first time to be featured in a big budget set," she said.

"The experience was mind blowing. I encourage and advise people that nothing is impossible and we can all achieve our goals if we just work a little bit harder."

Chitima said working with the young, but remarkably accomplished American actress and producer Marsai Martin was a dream.

"Such a wholesome experience meeting her dad as well who is an amazing father and I learned so much from him," she said

"Seeing such a strong and supportive family structure reminded me that to be great is to have a solid, loving and dependable support system around you. As one of the youngest producers in Hollywood and from the conversations we had, I am keen to see the films and projects Marsai launches into the world.

"We need what these actors have, for example, we need people with experience we need to go to school or film schools."

She further said: "Experience is the best teacher so if we continue producing and if it's something that we are used to it's easy for the production to come out nice and we need support from our surrounding, if they're doing it why can't we do it?

Chitima said determination within the film industry will take it to another level.

"I think we need to produce more of our local films. Look at our neighbourhood South Africa, their movie production is great and they have really evolved," she said.

"We also need investors for movies so that we produce what they want to see. I learned a lot from working with big names. In the industry sacrifice is the most important thing.

"The fact that we have people like me doing it, Danai Gurira and Tongai Chirisa shows that as a country we have talent. We just need a little push."

Chitima starred in Zimbabwe's first Netflix film "Cook-off" and also "Gonarezhou" among her growing catalogue."With Zimbabweans making such great strides in film and media, it's impossible not to feel inspired and proud.

"Plaudits to all the creatives that are putting in the work and raising our flag high for the world to see because this is the content we all signed up for.

"We are looking forward to partner relevant ministries.

"We want to identify and promote talent across Zimbabwe, create employment and equip talent with skills."