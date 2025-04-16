Zimbabwe: Musicians Promise Fireworks At 45th Uhuru Bash

Trust Khosa — AN array of musicians billed for the 45th Uhuru Musical Gala in Gokwe are eager to perform, with many promising spectacular displays.

This year's event will be held at Nembudziya Government High School, where the country's top performers will share the stage.

Running under the theme "Zim@ 45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030", the gala promises to be a vibrant celebration of Zimbabwean history.

Midlands-born singers Admire "Chief Hwenje" Sibanda and Peter "Young Igwe" Moyo will take the stage in their home province.

Dendera star Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele, Simon Mutambi, Tendai Dembo, Clement Magwaza, DT Bio Mudimba, Shantel Sithole, Andy Muridzo, Mark Ngwazi, the Mbare Chimurenga Choir and Jah Signal are also part of the lineup.

With just three days to go before the gala, which is set to awaken Gokwe from its deep slumber, fans can expect a night of unforgettable entertainment, featuring various acts ready to impress. Peter Moyo, heir to the Utakataka Express, has promised nothing but fireworks.

"It feels good to perform in my home area, where I have a strong connection to my roots," he stated.

"I last performed in Gokwe last year, but this time, I am returning for this national event.

"I will give it my all, as it's an honour to represent my country at this level."

Chief Hwenje, a familiar face at State functions and national events, is also brimming with confidence.

"It's going to be an epic night for me and my crew. It's an honour to host this event in the Midlands, where I come from.

" I would like to thank the organisers for decentralising national events. For many people in Gokwe, this will be their first time hosting household names in showbiz. It's a night not to be missed, filled with fun from 6pm to 6am in Nembudziya."

Last week, Murudzwa also expressed her excitement about being included in the line-up.

"I can't wait to perform in Gokwe! This will be my first time travelling there. Many people know my music, but they've never met me.

"There are so many stories about Gokwe on social media, and I can't wait to be there to praise the Lord through song and dance."

Similar sentiments were echoed by Suluman Chimbetu's camp.

Speaking through his manager, Solo Chimbetu, they assured fans of an unforgettable experience.

"We are going there to show them what we are made of. It's always great to perform at national events where we can add variety," the manager noted.

With such an impressive line-up, fun is guaranteed.

Sungura fans will enjoy a variety of performances from the likes of Mutambi, Ngwazi, Mudimba, Magwaza and Moyo.

Dendera enthusiasts can look forward to Sulu Chimbetu, while Kanindo fans will be catered for by Shantel Sithole.

Sasha Amadhube will delight mbira lovers, having honed her skills under the tutelage of her late aunt, Edna "Mbuya Madhuve" Chizema.

Sandra, who last performed in Gokwe a decade ago, has also promised a memorable show. Fondly known as Sandy, she rarely disappoints when it comes to live performances.

Ngwazi, a crowd favourite, has been given another opportunity to shine.

Backed by the exceptional Njanja Express, he blends humour with music and aims to demonstrate that he still has the magic, despite a recent low profile. Dembo, like fine wine, has improved with age and is sure to impress once again.

The Barura Express leader has a history of delivering stellar performances, ensuring the audience leaves with lasting memories.

This extensive list of performers would be incomplete without mentioning Andy Muridzo and Jah Master, both of whom consistently captivate audiences. Gospel enthusiasts can look forward to Argatha Murudzwa, whose career continues to blaze a trail of success.

Ultimately, the 45th Uhuru celebrations are not just an event; they represent the unity, strength, and resilience of the Zimbabwean people.