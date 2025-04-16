South Africa: There Are Taps and Flush Toilets in This Durban Township - but No Water

16 April 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Tsoanelo Sefoloko

Ntuzuma families buy water from nearby KwaMashu

Ntuzuma is one of Durban's oldest townships. Families have standpipes in their yards and flush toilets in their houses. But since about 2021, they have had no water.

The City of eThekwini sends water tankers into the area, but there is never enough water to go round, they say.

Makhosazana Mbonambi, 62, grew up in the area. When she was a child there was water in the standpipes in people's yards. And the toilets could be flushed. But since 2013, the supply of water has been erratic, and since 2021, say residents, there has been no water at all.

Some families buy water from houses in KwaMashu, about 500 metres away. Others have bought themselves water tanks or use buckets to store water when it rains.

Mbonambi says she has to rush when the water tanker arrives because there is not enough water for everyone.

"I really don't understand why our ward councillor is failing to sort out water challenges in the area because we are really suffering because water is the only thing that we are in need of. We have RDP houses with electricity, and our roads are in good condition. We only need water," said Mbonambi.

Ward councillor Njabulo Ntuli (ANC) says the whole ward has water challenges.

"I am always engaging with the officials from the eThekwini municipality, trying to get a solution. I often receive calls from the community members complaining about water tankers not arriving in their street."

Nonhlanhla Mthembu says she has given up waiting for the water tankers to come. Instead, she wakes up very early in the morning and goes to fetch water from houses in KwaMashu. Whenever she can, she gives some money to the families who give her water.

"We are a family of nine living in the same house. I have to make sure that those going to school and work have water to bath."

"I don't like to wait for the truck that is inconsistent. Sometimes we wait for about a week waiting for it," She said the problem had been going on for a long time.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the increase in demand had led to water shortages in some areas.

She said the Ntuzuma pump station was being refurbished. The work was going well and would be completed this year, she said.

Meanwhile, the City was buying 100 more water tankers to supplement its fleet of 174. In addition, the City had a contract with seven service providers for the supply of water.

In the long term, the uMkhomazi dam would augment the City's water supply and would be ready "in the next few years", said Sisilana.

