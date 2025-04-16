Sudan: End Sudan's Absurd Two-Year War Against Civilians

Joint editorial by the Sudan Media Forum:

This mid-April is the second anniversary of the devastating and senseless war that began between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces. Two full years of bloody fighting have brought nothing but destruction, death, displacement, and suffering to the Sudanese people, turning the lives of millions into an unbearable hell.

The Sudan Media Forum, while following with deep concern the continuation of this catastrophic war against civilians, reaffirms that innocent Sudanese civilians were and still are the primary and greatest victims of this conflict, paying with their lives, security, property, and future a heavy price for a war they did not choose and in which they were not participants.

The continuation of indiscriminate shelling, attacks on villages and cities, sieges, starvation, and all forms of serious violations of international humanitarian law must stop immediately. Therefore, the Forum demands that the two parties to the conflict implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, put an end to this devastating war, allow the voice of wisdom and reason to prevail, and provide full and necessary protection for civilians throughout Sudan.

The military solution has proven to be a failure, and the only way out of this dire situation is through a comprehensive and genuine political process led by the Sudanese themselves. This process will lead to the formation of a credible transitional civilian government, which will work to achieve sustainable peace, rebuild what the war has destroyed, and most importantly, safeguard citizens' dignity and basic rights. It will also guarantee democratic freedoms, particularly the freedom of the press and expression, which is the cornerstone of any free democratic society and the fundamental guarantee against repeating the tragedies

The Sudan Media Forum also strongly condemns all forms of external interference in Sudanese affairs, which fuel the conflict and directly contribute to prolonging it and increasing its complexity at the expense of the blood and suffering of the Sudanese people. We demand that all regional and international parties immediately cease interfering in this conflict and leave the Sudanese to determine their destiny.

In this regard, the Forum appeals to the international community and its humanitarian institutions to uphold their moral and legal responsibilities towards the Sudanese people by intensifying and expanding the scope of urgent humanitarian assistance in all its forms and ensuring its safe and unhindered access to all affected and needy people throughout the country to alleviate the severity of the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

The Forum also appeals to the international community to provide necessary and sustainable support to Sudanese civil society institutions, including human rights organisations and independent media, to enable them to play their vital role in monitoring violations, defending public freedoms, denouncing war crimes committed against civilians, and contributing to efforts towards achieving justice and national reconciliation.

The Sudan Media Forum, while renewing its full solidarity with the suffering of the Sudanese people, emphasises the necessity of ending this war immediately, providing protection for civilians, stopping external interference, and engaging in a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue that leads to a democratic civilian government that fulfils the people's aspirations for peace, freedom, and justice.

