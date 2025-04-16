Sudan: 'A Day of Shame' - Two Year Anniversary of Civil War As UK Holds Ministerial International Conference On the Conflict

press release

UK to host a ministerial-level international Sudan on 15 April aimed at strengthening the international community's response to the conflict

'Bringing together international leaders could not come at a more vital time for the UK to champion the protection of women and girls from conflict in Sudan' - Sacha Deshmukh

'Shame on the world for turning away while Sudan burns. Shame on the countries that continue to add fuel to the fire' - Erika Guevara Rosas

April 15 marks the two-year anniversary of the outbreak of civil war in Sudan. Last week, Amnesty International released a new investigation finding the Rapid Support Forces committed widespread sexual violence, including rape, gang rape and sexual slavery, amounting to possible crimes against humanity.

Despite these atrocities, the world has largely chosen to remain passive. The UN Security Council has failed to implement a comprehensive arms embargo on Sudan to halt the constant flow of weapons fueling these heinous crimes.

Today the UK will host a ministerial-level international Sudan Conference in London aimed at strengthening the international community's response to the conflict.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's, Chief Executive, said:

"Bringing together international leaders could not come at a more vital time for the UK to champion the protection of women and girls from conflict in Sudan. However, the UK's own drastic aid cut plans are deeply worrying and set a poor example - especially when the world is seemingly turning its back on those experiencing extreme violence.

"Despite the Prime Minister stressing that the UK will still hold a key humanitarian role in Sudan, its aid cut plans may well discourage additional funding from other states. This conference must recognise the horrendous findings from Amnesty's report and remain prioritising funds for those most at risk."

On the two-year anniversary of the outbreak of Sudan's civil war, Amnesty International's Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas, said:

"Today is a day of shame. Shame on the perpetrators on both sides of this terrible conflict who have inflicted unimaginable suffering on civilians. Shame on the world for turning away while Sudan burns. Shame on the countries that continue to add fuel to the fire.

"Over the last two years, the Sudan Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces and their allies have committed atrocity crimes, including sexual violence against women and girls, tortured and starved civilians, rounded people up and killed them, and bombed markets, displaced persons camps and hospitals. These atrocities amount to war crimes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights International Organisations Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While the world has failed to support the victims of the war in Sudan - many of whom are facing famine or have been forced to flee their homes - it has contributed a paltry 6.6% of the funds needed to address the country's humanitarian catastrophe. President Trump's drastic cuts to USAID are the latest cruel twist of the knife against Sudanese civilians who, through no fault of their own, are experiencing their greatest time of need.

"The people of Sudan urgently need support and solidarity. The UN Security Council must institute an arms embargo on all of Sudan, while countries around the world must steeply increase their humanitarian assistance. Sudan's partners must also exert real pressure on the parties to the conflict to stop targeting civilians and to bring the perpetrators of international humanitarian and human rights law violations to justice.

"The world must stop ignoring Sudan."