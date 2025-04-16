Liberia: 'No Media Institution Will Be Arbitrarily Shut Down.'

Liberian media practitioners received a plethora of assurances from the Joseph N. Boakai administration here on Thursday, emphasizing the government's commitment to free press.

Liberia's Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah was among the list of officials giving assurances to media practitioners across the country that no media institution will be arbitrarily shut down for its editorial stance, regardless of how critical it may be.

Minister Piah made the statement on Thursday during the first annual Presidential Dinner with the media, an event designed to foster engagement between the presidency and journalists to dialogue on the state of press freedom and government-media relationship.

Addressing dozens of media executives and media professionals at the event, he emphasized the government's commitment to press freedom and professionalism in journalism.

"While news editorials have the potential to create tension in the country, they also have the power to strengthen relationships through dialogue and can serve as tools to navigate disagreement with professionalism," Minister Piah said.

During former President George Weah's administration, several media institutions, including Spoon FM, Super FM, Fabric FM, Roots FM, and online TV platforms, were shut down or faced significant suppression for inciting violence or operating without a license, something that was strongly criticized by opposition and civil society.

Being aware of these developments, Piah reassured that no media institution will be arbitrarily shut down under the Boikai's administration for its editorial stance, regardless of how critical it may be.

He cautioned, however, that editorial work comes with a significant responsibility, especially in a fragile democracy like Liberia's, which is still recovering from the wounds of its past civil conflicts.

"Many media practitioners love and care for the profession, but it still needs to be handled with care. If not, it can cause problems for the country," Piah warned.

Also, as Chairman of the Board of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), Minister Piah reaffirmed the government's commitment on the occasion, stating that the state-run ELBC is undergoing a progressive transition from a government mouthpiece to a public broadcaster for all Liberians, including members of the opposition.

He acknowledged that just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for opposition members to freely express dissent on ELBC.

"Six years ago, it wasn't very possible for a member of the opposition community to sit on ELBC and be critical of the government. Today, it is not only possible, it is encouraged. ELBC is now giving the space for opposition voices to be heard," he noted.

Liberia's media landscape has historically faced challenges related to press freedom, government interference, and limited or no access to state-owned platforms.

During previous administrations, state broadcaster ELBC (Liberia Broadcasting System) was often criticized for operating as a mouthpiece for the ruling party, with little or no space given to opposition voices or critical commentary.

Following his election in 2023, President Joseph Boakai pledged to create a more inclusive and democratic environment, promising reforms across key sectors, including the media.

These efforts come as Liberia continues to recover from years of civil unrest, with growing calls for media institutions to play a more constructive role in fostering national unity, transparency, and democratic governance.

Speaking at the inaugural Presidential Dinner with the media aimed to build trust with journalists and reaffirm government commitment to press freedom and responsible journalism, Minister Piah further stated that President Joseph Boakai's administration is determined to "rescue every sector of the country," including the media, by creating the space and environment needed to enhance its work.

He said President Boakai and Minister of State Eugene Nagbe remain committed to transforming LBS into a fully independent public broadcaster.

Meanwhile Minister Piah said, Since taking office on January 22, 2024, the Boakai administration has taken deliberate steps to widen the space for a free and independent media.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah.