Zambia: WFP Welcomes a Contribution From Finland to Boost School Meals Programme in Zambia

Lusaka — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of EUR 500,000 from the Government of Finland to strengthen Zambia's national school meals programme. The one-year initiative will enhance the nutrition of over 34,000 learners in thirty-three schools across Zambia while promoting climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable food systems. Finland, as the co-chair of the School Meals Coalition, is a strong and longstanding supporter of school meals globally. For years, Finland has provided continuous support to several WFP school meals operations and remains committed to strengthening these efforts.

With Finland's support, and in collaboration with the Ministries of Education and Agriculture, WFP will procure ninety-eight metric tonnes of beans to complement cereals provided for school meals by the Zambian government. The initiative will directly link the demand for nutritious food in schools with supply from local smallholder farmers, creating a stable market for their produce. In addition, irrigated school gardens will be established to further improve the diversity and quality of school meals.

"Finland and Zambia share longstanding warm relations," said Saana Halinen, Ambassador of Finland to Zambia. "School meals are an investment in the future of Zambia, and I am incredibly happy that Finnish support is complimenting the government's efforts in expanding the school meals programme. Allocating resources to child nutrition is the single and most important investment any country can make."

To further boost sustainability and resilience, schools will receive energy efficient stoves and handwashing stations, while teachers, learners, and surrounding communities will benefit from training in sustainable agriculture, nutrition, and hygiene practices.

"This support from Finland comes at a critical time for Zambia as we address the aftermath of last year's drought, working closely with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Agriculture" said Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP Country Representative in Zambia. "The funding will not only meet the immediate nutritional needs of thousands of learners but also help build a stronger, more resilient food system for the future."

WFP, in partnership with the Government of Zambia launched a comprehensive five-year strategic plan in 2023 which seeks to eliminate hunger, improve nutrition, and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities to food shocks. The plan allows for national institutions to take the lead, reducing the need for humanitarian interventions.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.