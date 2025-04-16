Lesotho: Global Climate Crisis Escalates to Alarming New Levels

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has reported that 2024 was the warmest year on record globally.

Temperatures surpassed the critical 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels.

This alarming milestone marks a significant escalation of the global climate crisis, as human-induced climate change continues to drive irreversible environmental impacts.

The WMO's "State of the Global Climate" report reveals that atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations are at their highest levels in 800,000 years, contributing to a trend where each of the past ten years has been among the warmest on record.

The report outlines unprecedented consequences, including record ocean heat content, declining Arctic Sea ice, and accelerating sea level rise that has doubled since satellite measurements began.

These rising temperatures, coupled with the transition from a cooling La Niña to a warming El Niño, have led to extreme weather events causing the highest number of displacements recorded in 16 years, alongside deteriorating food security and substantial economic losses.

In Lesotho, the fluctuating El Niño and La Niña phenomena have significantly contributed to rapidly dwindling water resources, delayed rainfall, reduced agricultural productivity, and exacerbated water supply issues for local communities.

WMO Secretary-General, Celeste Saulo, emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced early warning systems and climate services to improve community resilience, noting that only half of all countries currently have adequate systems in place.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, while acknowledging the concerns raised by 2024's temperature spike, maintains that limiting long-term temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius remains achievable, calling for world leaders to capitalize on the benefits of affordable, clean renewable energy.

The alarming data underscores the critical importance of global cooperation and decisive action in combating climate change and safeguarding the future of our planet.

As the world faces increasingly severe climate consequences, now is the time for leaders and communities to unite in the fight for a sustainable future