Nigeria: Trump's Erratic Policies Responsible for Fall in Crude Oil Price - Nigerian Regulatory Agency

Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, has disclosed that the recent tariff policies by US President, Donald Trump, is responsible for the recent slump in global crude oil prices.

Addressing a press conference at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, Ahmed warned that Trump's protectionist trade policies - particularly new tariffs targeting key global economies - were fuelling uncertainty in international oil markets, driving volatility and dampening investor confidence.

He said, "The global oil market today is reacting sharply to the erratic tariffing policies of the American government. These tariffs are not only aimed at China but are sweeping across multiple countries and regions. They are unsettling the balance of demand and supply, particularly in the energy sector.

"The problem is not just the tariffs. It's the inconsistency. One day, a major policy is announced; the next, it is reversed or escalated. This kind of back-and-forth has made it almost impossible for investors to make long-term plans."

Ahmed also raised concerns that the Trump administration's energy posture favoured lower crude oil prices - possibly below the $50-per-barrel mark - through a combination of aggressive domestic drilling and strategic manipulation of global supply lines.

"There is clearly a policy direction from the U.S. President to push crude oil prices down. Part of that includes encouraging massive domestic exploration and placing pressure on international suppliers through tariffs and trade negotiations."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NMDPRA boss also explained that the development could have ripple effects for oil-dependent economies like Nigeria, which rely heavily on crude exports for revenue and foreign exchange inflows.

Ahmed added that the nation's refineries have not been able to meet the local demands estimated at about 50 million liters per day.

He disclosed that government has approved refining licenses to about 83 companies with a combined total refining capacity of 1.124,500.

He explained that 8 refineries have been issued Licenses to Operate (LTO), 30 refineries with Licenses to Construct (LTC) and 40 refineries with License to Establish (LTE).

The NMDPRA CEO said, the country's petrol imports dropped from 44.6 million litres per day in August 2024 to just 14.7 million litres per day by April 13, 2025 - a reduction of nearly 30 million litres daily.

The sharp decline was attributed to increased production from domestic refineries, particularly the gradual restart of the Port Harcourt Refining Company and contributions from modular refinery operators.

Ahmed described the development as a positive shift toward energy self-sufficiency.

"After contributing virtually nothing in August, local refineries ramped up production to 26.2 million litres per day by early April," he said.

"This marks a significant jump from just 3.4 million litres recorded in September - the first month with measurable output."