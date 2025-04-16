Nigeria: Investment in Youths Panacea to Ending Boko Haram Insurgency, Banditry - Zulum

Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has hosted Northern Traditional Rulers Council for its 7th Executive Committee Meeting in Maiduguri on Tuesday, where he emphasised that peacebuilding and investment in the teeming youths across the North will tackle the rising insecurity plaguing the people of the region.

The meeting, with the theme "Enhanced Security As A Panacea For Stability and Development of the North", was declared open by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who was represented by Governor Zulum.

The governor highlighted security and peacebuilding, agriculture and youth empowerment as the critical pillars of sustainable development in the northern region.

Zulum also called on all stakeholders to focus on providing opportunities for the youths in northern Nigeria.

He said, "Our youth population is large, energetic and eager to contribute, but many are without opportunities. This vacuum is dangerous. We must invest heavily in skills acquisition, vocational education, digital innovation, and entrepreneurship. Empowered youths are not only less vulnerable to crime or radicalisation, they become active agents of development."

Governor Zulum also stressed that agriculture has remained the economic lifeline for the North, hence a deliberate effort was needed to enhance farming activities across the region.

Continuing, he said, "With vast arable land and a population well-versed in farming, agriculture is our greatest opportunity. However, insecurity has displaced farmers and halted rural productivity. We must secure our farmlands and support modern agricultural practices to restore livelihoods and reduce dependency. In Borno, we are expanding access to inputs, mechanised farming and irrigation despite the challenges, and the results are promising.

"On behalf of the government and good people of Borno State, I assure you of our commitment to peace, justice and shared progress. Together, with faith and determination, we will rebuild the north physically, socially and economically."

In his remarks, the chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, explained that the meeting in Borno State was to strengthen unity among states in the North and to deliberate on the situation in the region to support the political leadership in addressing series of problems across the North.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) were all represented at the monarchs' meeting.

Also in attendance were the chairman of Northern State Governors Forum and governor of Gombe State, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, represented by his Deputy, Manassah Daniel Jatau; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai, among many other traditional rulers across the 19 Northern States.