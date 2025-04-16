Sudan Embassy in Kenya issued a press release on Tuesday in which said that Sudan has taken a Bold Stand against the United Arab Emirates (UAEl for Complicity in Genocide.

The embassy stated that the Republic of Sudan initiated, on March 10,2025, urgent legal proceedings against the United Arab Emirates before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), invoking Articles IV and IX of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to which both nations are committed.

This landmark application addresses the UAE's critical weapons and logistics support to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which has perpetrated horrific mass atrocities in Sudan, particularly against the Masalit ethnic group in West Darfur, actions that unequivocally constitute acts of genocide under international law.

Sudan asserts that the UAE's ongoing provision of arms and logistical assistance constitutes a grave violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

In light of this, Sudan is fervently requesting the ICJ to formally declare the UAE in violation of its treaty obligations and to enforce immediate provisional measures that compel the cessation of all forms of UAE's support to the RSF militia.

In accordance with Article 3 of the Vienna Conventions, this press release serves to reaffirm Sudan's unwavering commitment to international law, accountability, and the pursuit of justice for the victims of these heinous crimes.