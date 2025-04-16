Sudan: MFA Denounces International Silence On RSF Militia Crimes Against IDPs in Zamzam and Abu Shouk Camps

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denounced the international silence on the crimes committed by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against displaced persons (IDPs) in Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps.

In a press statement Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a briefing he provided to diplomatic missions and United Nations organizations, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hussein Al-Amin said that the convening of the London conference, announced by the British government, does not concern us at all, and nothing useful is expected from it.

The MFA Undersecretary indicated that the government's opinion was presented during the briefing regarding the London meetings, which are being held without the participation of the real stakeholders in what is happening in Sudan, namely the Sudanese government and the true representatives of the people, under the pretext of discussing the future of Sudan. He pointed out that the London conference, which claims to discuss humanitarian aid and a ceasefire, is being attended by the state sponsoring the war and supplying the militia with weapons, mercenaries, and drones. Regarding the Kenyan government's continued hosting of the RSF militia meetings and their political incubators in their efforts to establish a parallel government, the MFA Undersecretary said that the ambassadors affirmed their countries' support for Sudan and their rejection of any efforts to form a parallel government that would fragment Sudan's unity and territorial integrity.

Separately, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Salwa Adam Binya provided an explanation during the briefing regarding the government's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the war. She called for intensified efforts and support, particularly for returnees from the Arab Republic of Egypt, who have begun arriving in large numbers in light of the deteriorating service facilities destroyed by the RSF militia in Khartoum and other cities.

Meanwhile, the MFA Undersecretary said that members of the diplomatic corps underscored the urgent need for support for environmental sanitation and the rehabilitation of health facilities, water, and electricity services.