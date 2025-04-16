Nigeria: EFCC Links Financial Crimes to Violence By Non-State Actors

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has identified financial crimes, governance gaps and weak accountability structures as key enablers for the operations of violent non-state actors in Nigeria.

The anti-graft agency also noted that these pose grave implications for national security and economic development.

EFCC chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede stated this on Tuesday at a lecture he delivered to members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 18 of the Institute National Institute of Security Studies in Abuja.

In his paper titled: "Violent Non-State Actors in Security Management: Issues, Challenges and Prospects for Peace and Development in Africa: EFCC Perspective", Olukoyede warned that violent non-state actors ranging from insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and separatist agitators to cybercriminals pose a significant threat to Nigeria's territorial integrity, political stability, economic prosperity, and social cohesion.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said in a statement Tuesday night, that the EFCC boss, who was represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, lamented that the activities of these groups have not only led to mass killings and destruction of public infrastructure, but also triggered massive economic losses, rising food inflation and displacement of rural communities.

According to him, "To say that the activities of violent non-state actors have disrupted the rhythm of our national security strategy and undermined the nation's economic equilibrium, political and social order, is to state the obvious."

The anti-graft agency's boss noted that while the kinetic response by the military and other security agencies remains central to the counter-terrorism strategy, the non-kinetic aspects, particularly financial surveillance and regulation, were crucial in choking the funding lifelines of violent actors.