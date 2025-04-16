Nigeria: Ndume Hails Govt Over Declaration of Emergency On Food Security

Mr Ndume said the declaration of emergency would stabilise the prices of food items and reduce economic hardship for millions of Nigerians.

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the declaration of national emergency on food security.

Mr Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the declaration would stabilise the prices of food items and reduce economic hardship for millions of Nigerians.

The senator stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

The national emergency on food security was declared on Monday at the 6th African Regional Conference on Irrigation and Drainage in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, who represented President Tinubu at the event.

During the event, Mr Akume called for expanded irrigation infrastructure and participatory water resource management to boost food production.

President Tinubu had made a similar commitment in July 2024 during a meeting with agricultural stakeholders, where he ordered the immediate release of fertilisers and grains to farmers and vulnerable households.

Over the years, Mr Ndume has consistently advocated increased government attention to agriculture.

In February, the senator sponsored a motion on the floor of the Senate urging the federal government to introduce a food stamp-style programme to cushion the impact of food shortages.

Addressing food security

Mr Ndume, a known critic of President Tinubu, said the declaration was a necessary move to address rising food prices and growing hunger across the country.

"Giving the needed impetus to food production would go a long way in bringing down the prices of farm produce in the market," he said.

He also called on state governors to emulate Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who declared a state of emergency on food security at the state level and has since distributed tractors, irrigation equipment, and subsidised fertilisers to farmers.

Beyond food security, the senator proposed the establishment of a Department of Government Efficiency, to be placed under the supervision of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The department, he said, would help ensure "that Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) comply with budget implementations to the letter and promote positive government policies."

Stabilising the naira

Mr Ndume advised the federal government to address inflation and stabilise the naira by leveraging Nigeria's recent inclusion in the BRICS economic bloc.

"The federal government must pay attention to the rate of inflation and bring it down. It must not also ensure stability of the naira against the Greenback ( Dollar) since we are an import-dependent country.

"In this case, the Tinubu administration must exploit the opportunities in the BRICS ( four emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group, since Nigeria is now a member. We can trade with the Chinese Yuan, rather than this concentration and undue relevance given to the Dollar."

BRICS was formed to promote peace, development, and cooperation among developing nations, especially in areas of trade, finance, and global governance. In recent years, BRICS has expanded to include new members like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In January, Nigeria accepted an invitation to join the BRICS as a partner country.

With its inclusion, Nigeria stands to gain access to development funding, trade in alternative currencies, partnerships in areas like digital innovation and receive support in agricultural sector through joint ventures, mechanisation, fertilizer access, and food trade partnerships.

Ndume's unwavering criticisms

Ndume's commendation is a significant departure from his unwavering criticism of the Tinubu administration.

Last week, the senator, a member of the ruling APC, accused the president of nepotism.

In 2024, his criticism of the administration culminated in his removal as the chief whip of the Senate.