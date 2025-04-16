Ethiopia: 'Made in Ethiopia' Street Race to Boost Local Sportswear Industry

16 April 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - The upcoming "Made in Ethiopia" 10 km street run is strategically designed to promote the burgeoning local sportswear manufacturing industry and showcase its growing production capabilities.

Organized by the Ministry of Industry, the "Made in Ethiopia Run 2025," a 10-kilometer road race, aims to champion domestically manufactured goods, with a particular focus on sportswear and other industrial products.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Industry yesterday, the "Made in Ethiopia" initiative will feature a 10-kilometer street run as a key component of the "Let Ethiopia Produce" movement. This event seeks to address challenges within the manufacturing sector and foster its overall development.

During a recent press conference, the Ministry of Industry Public Relations Head Abeba Tamene announced that this 10 km road race, now in its third iteration, is expected to draw over 10,000 participants. This includes athletes from various clubs as well as members of the general public.

She emphasized that this race distinguishes itself from other athletic events. Rather than focusing on high prize money and the participation of internationally renowned athletes, its primary goal is to demonstrate Ethiopia's capacity to produce high-quality sportswear. The 10 km race on April 27, 2017, at Meskel Square will feature competitors from regional states, city administrations, and diverse sports clubs.

According to Abeba, this initiative is specifically geared towards tackling the obstacles faced by local producers and actively promoting Ethiopian-made industrial goods. It also aims to forge stronger connections between manufacturers and promote locally produced sporting equipment.

The Ethiopian Athletics Federation Competition and Participation Director Asfaw Dangne announced that 565 athletes from 34 clubs, representing both genders, will participate in the competition.

He further stated that the event will provide a valuable platform for athletes who may not have the opportunity to compete internationally.

The organizers have announced significant prizes for the top finishers: 300,000 Birr for 1st place, 200,000 Birr for 2nd place, and 100,000 Birr for 3rd place.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 16 APRIL 2025

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.