Ethiopia , Belarus Pledge to Advance Economic Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia and Belarus have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral diplomatic and economic relations.

This was noted following discussions between Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) and his Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Ryzhenkov, at the Minister's office, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The discussions built upon the agreement reached between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed(PhD) and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23, 2024, which MoFA highlighted as a significant step in bolstering the bilateral relationship.

Foreign Minister Gedion emphasized Ethiopia's strong commitment to further deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of both nations. He underscored that Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms present substantial opportunities for Belarusian investors, particularly in agriculture, agro-processing, mining, oil and gas, construction, trade, and tourism, MoFA reported.

On his part, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, conveyed his country's readiness to further strengthen the bilateral relationship and explore additional avenues for cooperation to advance shared interests.

The two ministers also engaged in discussions regarding ways to enhance collaboration on multilateral platforms.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 16 APRIL 2025