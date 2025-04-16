Zimbabwe: Rustler Busted With 11 Stolen Cattle

Police in Mashonaland West have arrested a cattle rustler, who was found in possession of 11 stolen beasts.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the recovery of the stolen animals.

"I confirm the recovery of 11 stolen cattle at Farm 56 Msengezi, Selous. On April 10, 2025, police recovered 11 cattle which were stolen from Mildred Patsika aged 80 years by her nephew Alexender Mhalasi (52)," said Kohwera.

Circumstances are that sometime between February and December 2024, the complainant entrusted her nephew, Mhalasi to look after her 11 cattle since she was not feeling well.

The complainant's health deteriorated and she relocated to Kwekwe for further treatment. It was during this period that her nephew sold all 11 cattle and invested the money in his mining activities.

However, the complainant recovered from illness and returned to Selous, where she later learnt from the accused's wife, Emma Gutu, that all the beasts were sold on the pretext that the money was being channelled to her medical expenses.

"A report of stocktheft was made on April 10, 2025, at ZRP Dombwe Base, Selous. Police attended the scene and pursued the accused who had driven off towards the Saruwe area to evade arrest," further said Kohwera.

"Information was sent to Saruwe Police Station, who laid a roadblock but somehow the accused evaded the checkpoint.

"More information came that accused was seen driving towards Kadoma en route to Empress Mine. Working on the information, police swiftly reacted and arrested Mhalasi at Waverly, Kadoma.

"Police interviewed the suspect and he led to the recovery of all the 11 cattle in the Msengezi area where they were sold."

The provincial spokesperson urged members of the public to ensure that whenever they want to buy stock, they must undertake a proper verification process.

Police must be involved in the clearing to ensure that the stock is not stolen.

"ZRP continues to warn all cattle rustlers that the full wrath of the law will soon catch up with them since police officers are doing their best to bust syndicates," said Kohwera.