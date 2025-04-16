Nigeria: Kebbi Records First Rain, 240 Houses Destroyed

WFP
Azimi Abubakar, 50, a resident of Gasamu, wades through the floodwater in Jakusko LGA of Yobe State, Nigeria (file photo).
14 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kabir Wurma

The first Rainfall recorded in Kebbi State destroyed 240 houses in the Kestu Atuwo ward of the Shanga local government area of the state.

Chairman of the Shanga local government area, Alhaji Audu Dan Audu, who discussed this Leadership during an interview, said the havoc occurred at night when residents were sleeping.

He added that the heavy rain from the windstorm destroyed 240 houses and properties worth millions of naira.

He said no lives were lost during and after the downpour. Governor Nasir Idris has since extended his sympathy message to the victims of the destruction and ordered the immediate assessment of those affected by the havoc.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.