Nigeria: Kebbi Records First Rain, 240 Houses Destroyed

Azimi Abubakar, 50, a resident of Gasamu, wades through the floodwater in Jakusko LGA of Yobe State, Nigeria (file photo).

The first Rainfall recorded in Kebbi State destroyed 240 houses in the Kestu Atuwo ward of the Shanga local government area of the state.

Chairman of the Shanga local government area, Alhaji Audu Dan Audu, who discussed this Leadership during an interview, said the havoc occurred at night when residents were sleeping.

He added that the heavy rain from the windstorm destroyed 240 houses and properties worth millions of naira.

He said no lives were lost during and after the downpour. Governor Nasir Idris has since extended his sympathy message to the victims of the destruction and ordered the immediate assessment of those affected by the havoc.