Liberia: Violent Rainstorm Destroys 14 Homes in Koryah, Displacing More Than 30 Residents

Koryah, Bong County — A violent rainstorm swept through Koryah Town in Bong County District 4 on Thursday, destroying 14 homes and displacing more than 30 residents.

Town Chief Arthur Jarjoe told our Bong County correspondent on Friday that some of the victims are currently seeking shelter with friends and family in overcrowded rooms.

"It was a sad day here in Koryah Town as we witnessed the destruction of these houses," Jarjoe said. "The storm was so violent. Thank God no one died."

However, due to limited space, some families have been forced to relocate to their farms with their children.

Jarjoe said several of the storm-damaged houses have collapsed, worsening the situation for affected residents.

He described the disaster as rare, noting that the town seldom experiences such devastation. The cause of the storm has not yet been determined by local authorities.

"We don't know what caused the storm to damage these houses," Jarjoe said. "This storm has just added to our suffering. Things are not easy here. Everyone in this town relies on farming for survival, but it has been hard in recent times."

Meanwhile, victims of the storm are appealing to the Liberian Red Cross, humanitarian organizations, and individuals of goodwill to come to their aid. They fear they may become permanently displaced if their homes are not repaired before the rainy season intensifies.

The victims listed zinc and cement as urgently needed materials to rebuild their damaged homes.