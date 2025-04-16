South Africa: Gauteng Launches United Front Against Crime - South African News Briefs - April 16, 2025

Gauteng Launches United Front Against Crime
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the province had committed to fully deploying its resources to intensify the fight against crime, reports SABC News. He was speaking at the signing ceremony of the Gauteng Safety Agreement held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus. Lesufi said that metropolitan boundaries for law enforcement officers were being removed, allowing them to operate across jurisdictions. He said that this move would enhance the province's ability to combat crime more effectively. Lesufi said that there would be no borders within Gauteng when it came to pursuing criminals, thanking municipalities for eliminating bureaucratic barriers in support of this united approach.
Kidnapped U.S. Pastor Rescued in Eastern Cape
Josh Sullivan, an American pastor who armed robbers kidnapped during a church service in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, was successfully rescued, reports IOL. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) revealed that Sullivan had been held at a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said that an intelligence-led operation was conducted, during which officers approached the house and encountered suspects attempting to flee and opened fire on the team. Police returned fire, killing three suspects. Sullivan was found unharmed inside the vehicle used in the attack and was immediately assessed by medical personnel. The Hawks praised the inter-agency collaboration and the bravery of the officers involved.