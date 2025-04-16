Kenya: Travizory Denies Holding Kenyan Funds Amid Scrutiny Over Border Tech Contracts

Nairobi — Swiss digital border security firm Travizory Security SA has dismissed reports suggesting it is holding funds meant for the Kenyan government, calling them "misleading and inaccurate."

In a statement issued Tuesday, the company said it has remitted all funds due to the government, excluding revenue earned for services rendered.

The firm added that it does not hold any Kenyan government money in Switzerland or elsewhere.

Travizory, which provides digital border management systems to governments globally, said the clarification was necessary to counter misinformation and safeguard its reputation.

"Travizory is committed to transparency, legality, and contractual integrity in all its operations," the statement read.

The company acknowledged ongoing discussions with the Kenyan government and said it remains open to resolving any outstanding issues through constructive dialogue.

The statement follows public scrutiny over the involvement of foreign tech firms in Kenya's immigration and border security infrastructure.