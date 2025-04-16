Malawi: Sex Scandal Erupts - Daud Mtanthiko At Center of Explosive Sexual Misconduct Allegations in Malawi Women's Football

A bombshell sex scandal has rocked Malawi's football fraternity, with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive member Daud Mtanthiko at the center of explosive sexual harassment allegations involving a female official from the Malawi Women's National Team, The Scorchers.

What started as whispers in the corridors of football has now turned into an international embarrassment, forcing COSAFA--the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations--to demand an immediate investigation.

The disturbing allegations first surfaced in February 2025 while the national women's team was on assignment in Zambia. Shockingly, FAM sent the same accused official, Mtanthiko, with the team again to South Africa in early April--where he allegedly repeated the harassment.

According to Zambia's Bola News, the victim detailed horrifying encounters that went far beyond inappropriate conduct. After unsolicited text messages, Mtanthiko allegedly attempted to force himself into her hotel room, removed his trousers, and physically restrained her, demanding sex. When she refused, he begged for "help" before pleading for a kiss and attempting to force a hug--only stopping when the victim threatened to scream.

Despite the gravity of these claims, FAM initially stayed quiet--until COSAFA stepped in. Under mounting pressure, FAM finally released a carefully worded statement on April 15, announcing it had "instituted a formal inquiry" into the allegations. Yet, the statement conspicuously avoided naming Mtanthiko, despite him being the only executive member present on both trips.

The woman's testimony is harrowing and points to a serious lapse in safeguarding within Malawi's football structures. "He said I should behave because I was old enough," the victim recounted. "He closed the door, removed his trousers and grabbed me tightly, pushing me onto the bed." She resisted, and only when she threatened to call for help did Mtanthiko back off and leave.

Observers say this scandal threatens to derail the credibility of FAM's new leadership under President Fleetwood Haiya, who came into office on a "Transform the Game" platform. "This is a leadership crisis," one football analyst noted. "FAM's silence and delayed action send the wrong message about protection, accountability, and the treatment of women in sport."

The incident echoes the international firestorm that led to the downfall of former Spanish Football Federation boss Luis Rubiales, who was convicted in 2025 for inappropriate conduct toward player Jenni Hermoso. But unlike Spain--where swift legal action followed--Malawi's football authorities have so far dragged their feet, offering vague promises of justice while shielding the accused.

The football world is watching. Will FAM act decisively, or will it become complicit in a cover-up that undermines everything the sport should stand for?