Malawi: 'Holy Deception?' - Nkhoma Synod Exposes Rogue Pastors Behind Page House Propaganda

In a jaw-dropping rebuke that has shaken both the Church and political corridors, the CCAP Nkhoma Synod has disowned a controversial visit by pastors to former President Peter Mutharika's Page House residence, branding it a gross misrepresentation and a breach of church conduct.

The Synod, through a bold statement issued on April 15, 2025, has shattered claims that 53 of its pastors endorsed Mutharika in a high-profile prayer session.

"The Synod is dismayed and categorically refutes what is circulating in the media that 53 Nkhoma Synod ministers went to Page House," wrote Rev. Vasco Kachipapa, General Secretary of the Synod.

He clarified that only six active and retired ministers--alongside one dismissed church member--attended the event, and they did so in their personal capacity, not under the authority or blessing of the Synod.

Here are the names of the individuals named and shamed:

Rev. Chifunilo Damalankhunda - Serving at Kapeta CCAP, Dowa

Rev. Jacob Kadzakumanja - Serving at Chibanzi CCAP, Dowa

Rev. Stafford Makuta - Serving at Kambulu CCAP, Dowa

Rev. Sydney Phula Banda - Serving at Kadziyang'ane CCAP, Mchinji

Rev. Sitiyoni Mtama - Serving at Namitete CCAP, Lilongwe

Rev. Waison Chiwaula - Retired minister

Mr. D.C. Kawanga - Dismissed from the Synod in 2020

The Synod has sternly warned its ministers against using the name of the church to pursue personal political agendas. "While they have the right to association," the letter states, "they violated Synod policy by using the name 'CCAP Nkhoma Synod' to advance their political rights." The leadership has vowed to take "appropriate action," signaling possible disciplinary measures.

This dramatic development deals a heavy blow to the narrative that the Nkhoma Synod had officially aligned itself with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leader, Mutharika.

Instead, it reveals a carefully staged charade that sought to give a political stunt the weight of religious endorsement. As Malawi approaches a tense election season, this revelation exposes the dangerous entanglement of pulpit and politics--and leaves a trail of questions about who was truly behind the deception.