Africa: Djiboutian Troops Arrive in Beledweyne to Reinforce Anti-Al-Shabaab Efforts Under New AU Mission

16 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)
By Abdirizak Ali Gesey

A fresh contingent of Djiboutian soldiers touched down in Beledweyne on Tuesday, marking the latest phase of troop deployment under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which officially succeeded ATMIS earlier this year.

The newly arrived troops are from Djibouti. They were received at Ugaas Khaliif Airport by AUSSOM Sector 4 Commander Col. Said Waberi and senior Somali National Army (SNA) officers on Tuesday.

The deployment aims to bolster ongoing joint operations against the al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group and support stabilization efforts in central Somalia.

After their arrival in Beledweyne, the forces were immediately deployed to Buula Burde and Jalalaqsi--two strategic towns in the Hiran region that have seen increased militant activity in recent weeks.

The deployment follows a surge in Al-Shabaab operations in the area. Djiboutian forces will help secure key government centers, protect vital supply routes, and safeguard infrastructure critical to AUSSOM's logistics and Somali stability.

As part of AUSSOM--the AU's post-ATMIS mission launched in January 2024--the Djiboutian troops are operating under a renewed mandate focused on long-term peacebuilding and security support.

Djibouti's commitment was reaffirmed by President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who pledged continued support to Somalia's fight against terrorism.

Djibouti has historically played a leading role in Sector 4 operations and remains a key partner in Somalia's security framework.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.