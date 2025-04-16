Liberia's Sports Ambassador Highlights One-Year Achievements, Pays Tribute to President Boakai

Monrovia — Liberia's Sports Ambassador-at-Large, Alioune Kebe, has paid tribute to President Joseph Boakai for appointing him and reaffirmed his commitment to using sports as a tool for youth empowerment, transformation, and national unity.

In a detailed account of his first year in office--from April 2024 to April 2025--Ambassador Kebe outlined key achievements, including the establishment of multiple sports academies, personal financial contributions, and support for national teams, all geared toward fulfilling President Boakai's ARREST Agenda.

"I express my profound gratitude for the honor and privilege to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for Youth and Sports Development," Kebe said. "Your confidence in me has inspired a relentless commitment to advancing opportunities for Liberia's youth and promoting sports as a catalyst for social change."

Among the flagship projects of his tenure is the Professional Sports Academy (PSA), launched in October 2024. The academy targets at-risk youth affected by drug abuse, offering structured sports training, mentorship, medical care, daily feeding, and academic guidance. The program currently supports hundreds of boys and girls from across the country, with special training in football, handball, and kickball.

Kebe also launched Liberia's first-ever Kickball Academy for girls aged 12 to 17. The initiative institutionalizes a beloved national sport, offering young female athletes a platform to develop skills, compete, and grow into leadership roles.

In another pioneering move, the Ambassador established Liberia's first Goalkeeper Academy, designed to address the long-standing gap in specialized football training. Located at Invincible Park, the academy trains 35 young female goalkeepers aged 12 to 17 under six experienced coaches. Participants receive world-class instruction, access to nutrition, and professional-grade training equipment.

"These academies are not just training centers--they are hubs for leadership, discipline, and national pride," Kebe said.

Kebe also contributed equipment and logistics support to Liberia's U-18 and U-20 national basketball teams, enabling their participation in international tournaments. Additionally, he played a vital role in supporting the U-18 Women's Football Team in their successful campaign for the 2025 World Cup qualifiers, including a historic victory over Senegal.

Reflecting on his first year, Kebe emphasized that all achievements are aligned with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes youth rehabilitation and the revitalization of sports in Liberia.

"I remain fully dedicated to ensuring that the programs under my leadership continue to foster growth, unity, and excellence in Liberia's sports landscape," he said. "I am honored to serve and look forward to creating lasting change for Liberia's youth."