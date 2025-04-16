Liberia: Watanga FC, Bettomax Donate to St. Joseph Catholic Hospital

Monrovia — Former Liberian football champions Watanga FC, in partnership with betting company Bettomax, has donated US$1,000 to the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Congo Town as part of their ongoing monthly community outreach initiative.

The donation, presented during a brief ceremony, is part of Bettomax's corporate social responsibility, which the company committed to after signing a sponsorship deal with Watanga FC.

Speaking during the event, Bettomax Operational Manager Fallah Braima said the company is pleased to support one of Liberia's oldest and most respected health facilities.

"We are happy to be here again at Catholic Hospital, one of Liberia's long-standing health institutions," Braima said. "We are here today for one purpose - our corporate social responsibility. In partnership with Watanga FC, every month we reach out to a health facility, community, or individual in need, and provide a thousand United States dollars to assist and contribute to the society."

Braima explained that after making inquiries, the team learned that St. Joseph Catholic Hospital was in need of assistance and decided to intervene.

"We hope this donation will help with the purchase of materials. This won't be the first or last time - this is a monthly process, and based on how this contribution is used, we may return for bigger interventions in the future," he added.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Edwin M. Mulbah thanked Watanga FC and Bettomax for the timely contribution, saying it came at a critical time.

"We are grateful to God for this wonderful gift, especially Bettomax and Watanga, for recognizing the responsibility and performance of St. Joseph Catholic Hospital to the general public. We are being recognized and supported, and for that, we say thank you," Mulbah said.

He assured that the funds will be used for the intended purpose and that both Watanga and Bettomax will be invited to see how the money is spent.

Watanga FC Head Coach Copper Sannah, who also spoke at the event, praised Bettomax for fulfilling its promise and reaffirmed the club's commitment to supporting communities.

"In as much as we play football, we also want to give back. Whatever we can do to impact society and our community, we will do," Sannah said.