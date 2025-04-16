Malawi: UK's Global Health Partnership Grants to Strengthen Malawi's Health System - PS

Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Health, Dr Samson Mndolo, say the four grants from the UK's Global Health Partnership (GHP) will help strengthen Malawi's health system by addressing key workforce challenges including shortages of skilled professionals, uneven distribution, leadership gaps, and the need for more resilient systems after the pandemic.

Mndolo was speaking at the launch of the Global Health Workforce Programme at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

He highlighted the importance of the partnership, which focuses on building capacity through support to training institutions.

"The signicance of the partnership will improve the capacity in our health workforce and what we want is that our clients are accessing good and quality health services regardless of their location whether it's in town or remote areas, said Ndolo.

Judith Chilembo, Registrar for the Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi, said the initiative is timely, noting it will promote universal service delivery and address leadership gaps through training and mentorship.

"The grants will enable health sector to improve leadership as there have been gaps sighting on the improved health service delivery," said Chilembo.

British High Commission's Deputy Development Director Dan Pine said the programme reflects how the UK is supporting health systems globally, describing health workers as "the backbone" of any system and emphasizing the need to empower them sustainably.

GHP Country Representative, Dieckens Binali, added that investing in training and motivating existing health workers is vital for professional and ethical service delivery.

The grants awarded include Cambridge Global Health Partnership - £130,065 (Kamuzu University of Health Sciences)

Florence Nightingale Foundation - £199,957 (Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi), Amref Health Africa UK & Malawi - £199,773.12 (Medical Council of Malawi), International Centre for Eye Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine - £199,115.65 (Kamuzu University of Health Sciences).

The Global Health Workforce Programme II will run from April 2025 to January 2026 in Malawi, Ethiopia, and Somaliland.