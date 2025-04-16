Liberia: Govt Moves to Mobilize U.S.$8.3b for Arrest Agenda

The Government of Liberia will on Thursday, April 17, 2025, convene the country's first-ever Development Partners Retreat (DPR) at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The high-level dialogue will be held under the theme: "Strengthening Partnerships for the Implementation of Liberia's National Plan - AAID."

This high-level Development Partners Retreat forum comes at a defining moment in Liberia's development journey.

After more than two decades of peace and democratic progress, the country is charting a bold course toward inclusive and transformative growth through its new National Development Plan (NDP) 2025-2029, known as the Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

The Development Partners Retreat serves as a strategic platform to strengthen partnerships, align priorities, and explore innovative funding models that support AAID and Liberia's broader Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It will also highlight the Country Development Agendas (CDAs)--newly endorsed planning instruments guiding national and subnational development priorities.

According to a Ministry of Finance and Development Planning release, at the end of the retreat, the government and its partners expect stronger coordination and innovative financing solutions.

The DPR will bring together a wide range of national and international stakeholders, including Senior representatives from the Government of Liberia, including ministers and heads of institutions, bilateral and multilateral development partners, Ambassadors, and heads of cooperation, representatives from the United Nations, international financial institutions, and the private sector, civil society organizations, youth groups, NGOs, academia, and policy think tanks.

With an estimated financing requirement of $8.3 billion, the AAID aims to transition Liberia from a low-income to a lower-middle-income country. While 30% of this funding is expected to come from domestic resources, the remaining gap requires robust external support and innovative financing solutions.

This comes at a time when the development financing landscape is becoming increasingly uncertain, with reduced donor funding, changing global priorities, and limited private sector engagement.

This retreat underscores the Government of Liberia's commitment to inclusive and collaborative governance, as well as its resolve to work hand-in-hand with partners to realize the country's development aspirations.