Liberia: TU Student Selected for Prestigious U.S. Leadership Program

William V. S. Tubman University (TU) is pleased to announce that Brenda Wisner, a distinguished student from the College of Business & Administration , has been selected to participate in the 2025 Study of the U.S. Institutes (SUSI) Madeleine K. Albright Young Women Leaders Program on Economic Empowerment.

This competitive academic program will be hosted by the University of Delaware in the United States from June 20 to July 25, 2025.

Brenda will join a select cohort of young women leaders from around the world in a transformative, four-week residency focused on economic development, leadership strategies, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

In a congratulatory message, Olu Q. Menjay, PhD, President of Tubman University, stated: "This is a proud moment for TU. Brenda's achievement reflects the caliber of students we are nurturing ...individuals prepared to engage meaningfully with the world and drive positive change.