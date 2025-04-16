Liberia: NEC Boss Urges Journalists to Be Proactive

Ahead of the Nimba County senatorial by-election slated for April 22, 2025, the National Election Commission is urging journalists to be proactive in their reportage and avoid misinformation and disinformation.

Making a remark at the opening of the ongoing training workshop for journalists covering the upcoming senatorial by-elections, the chairperson, Cllr Davidetta Browne Lansanah urged the reporter to do better reporting and avoid any report that could cause chaos.

"There is a need to be proactive as a journalist and avoid misinformation and disinformation that is intended to cause chao in society," she said.

She admonished reporters to share information, ensuring that its fact checked before reporting.

"Consultation is one of the best ways in every profession," she said.

On April 10, 2025, Internews Europe, the UNDP, UN Women in collaboration with the National Elections Commission began a weeklong training workshop for journalists covering the By - Election process in Nimba

The workshop is divided into two segments; the first portion ran from April 10 - 12 and was held in Ganta for reporters in the Upper Nimba belt, the second phase or segment began Monday, April 14 - 16, 2025 in Tappita City for reporters in the Lower Nimba belt.

The facts about how the National Election Commission works, the entire election process up to the announcement of the result were the key focus in the training.

The reporters were told during the training that NEC printed over 413 ballot papers that have been brought in the country for election, of which about 307, 254 thousand are qualified to participate.

NEC also informed the reporters in training that there are 262 precincts, with 726 polling places in Nimba, where NEC is hiring about 3900 as temporary staff during the election process.

Other topics include gender equality in politics and temporary special measures, outlining social cultural norms, psychological norms, economic norms as some of the root causes that denied women from participating in the election compared to their male counterparts.

Facts checking, human rights, conflict, sensitive reporting, understanding the concept of diversity/SoGIE and among others.

However, campaigning is heating up across Nimba, where on Sunday, April 13, 2025, Rep. Samuel Kogar, with backing from the government, launched his campaign in Ganta, while Madam Edith Gongloe Weh, with backing from. Yekeh Kolubah were basically moving from community to community asking voters to vote for them.

Other contenders, including Mark Gblinwon, Garrison Yealue, George Gonpue, former Rep. Richard Mantinokay Tingban and Wonokay Farngalo were moving forward with campaigning in different localities in the county.

This is Madam Edith Gongloe Weh four time contesting for the senatorial seat in Nimba, since 2011 and this one is very crucial for her, something she expressed optimism of winning this time.

On the flyers and statements in some of the public places, church on Sunday, she vowed to make Nimba better, but without providing any detail of how.