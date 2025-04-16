Liberia: UMC Regional President Condemns Attacks Against Members in Nigeria

The President of the College of Bishops of the United Methodist's West Africa Central Conference, Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr, has expressed deep saddened and grave concerns about the recent reports of a violent and deadly ambush on members of the United Methodist Church in the Zailana Dorofai District, Nigeria.

Quire, who is also the Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, voiced deep sadness over the tragic incident which led to the death of a member of the UMC, Alhaji B. Sambo, and injuries to others.

According to an official statement from the UMC Nigeria Episcopal Area, members of the breakaway Global Methodist Church (GMC) forcefully invaded church property in Zailani and launched an unprovoked attack but was met with stiff resistance from United Methodist members in the area.

This brutal act led to the tragic killing of Alhaji B. Sambo, a committed member, husband, and father of three. Additionally, Mrs. Victoria Bawa Michael, widow of a late pastor, was critically wounded alongside other faithful members: Gideon Hamza, Bolyo Bitrus, and Justice Mani.

"As President of the West Africa Central Conference College of Bishops, strongly and unequivocally condemn the use of violence as a means of conflict resolution," Bishop Quire said in a statement on Tuesday, April 15. "Such actions only lead to further harm, suffering, and division."

The Liberian prelate, however, called on the GMC to allow the "United Methodist Church in Nigeria and elsewhere to freely do the work of God under the laws of the respective state."

Offering condolences to the affected families and expressing solidarity with the UMC in Nigeria, Bishop Quire urged the Nigerian government, international community, and peace-loving institutions to investigate and condemn the attacks.

"As followers of Jesus Christ and members of the United Methodist Church family, lets uphold peace, justice, and reconciliation as our core values. The use of violence to settle ecclesiastical or property disputes is entirely unacceptable and contrary to the teachings of Jesus Christ," he said in the statement. "I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and injured for and on behalf of the West Africa Central Conference, College of Bishops."

The bishop noted that he stands in solidarity with the UMC in Nigeria and commits to praying for God's comfort, healing, and justice during this painful time.

"I also call upon the Nigerian government, the international Community, United Methodist church worldwide, and all peace-loving institutions to fully investigate and condemn this matter and ensure that those responsible for these attacks are held accountable," he stated. "As President of the WACC, I therefore urge United Methodists, in Nigeria, to respond to this tragedy with peace, and not retaliate or respond to violence with violence and remain steadfast as beacons of hope and love."

The WACC president emphasized the importance of responding to this tragedy with peace and non-retaliation, emphasizing the church's role as an instrument of healing and peace in times of conflict and violence. As followers of Jesus Christ, Bishop Quire invoked the message from Romans 12:21 to overcome evil with good and encouraged all to seek paths of justice, healing, and unity during this challenging time.

"WACC continues to pray for Bishop Ande I. Emmanuel, his family, and the entire church community, seeking for their safety, strength, and the healing of the nation and the church," he said. "In this time of trial, may the Prince of Peace reign in the hearts of Christians and guide all to paths of justice, healing, and unity."