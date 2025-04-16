Kenya: Ruto Launches KDF Hospital Accessible to Civilians in Lanet

16 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has commended the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for their initiative to provide medical services to civilians through the Ulinzi Prime Health Services Fund (UPHSF) as as significant step towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The President made the remarks during the inauguration of the first UPHSF facility at the Lanet Barracks in Nakuru County on Wednesday.

"This initiative exemplifies our commitment to ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all Kenyans," President Ruto stated.

He highlighted that opening KDF medical facilities to civilians not only optimizes existing resources but also strengthens the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

The UPHSF, established by the Defence Council in July 2022, aims to partially open KDF Level IV, V, and VI medical facilities to prescribed categories of civilians on a fee-for-service basis.

This move is projected to generate approximately Sh10.21 billion over five years, enhancing the sustainability and modernization of military hospitals.

The Lanet facility, boasting a 150-bed capacity, is part of a broader plan to make about half of KDF's 780 hospital beds available to civilians.

The facility will cater to various groups, including retired KDF personnel, their families, and other civilians referred for specialized treatment.

Wednesday's launch aligns with the government's broader agenda of integrating military resources into national development efforts, ensuring that public institutions work collaboratively to deliver essential services to all citizens.

