Addis Abeba- A faction of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), chaired by Abdirahman Mahdi, has accused regional authorities in the Somali Region of "preventing ONLF from convening lawful meetings" and "unlawfully detaining two ONLF members," describing the actions as "unlawful and politically motivated."

In a statement issued on 15 April, the ONLF faction claimed that "a formal directive was issued" by the Somali Region President instructing security forces to "intimidate members" and "target its offices." It said the directive led to an incident in Garba district, where "the police commissioner... unlawfully detained two ONLF members and physically assaulted one of them" within a government compound.

The faction described the incident as "politically motivated" and "a clear provocation aimed at derailing" what it called its "peaceful and democratic engagement."Despite what it referred to as a "hostile environment," the group said it was able to hold a peaceful community meeting on 14 April. Members were reportedly encouraged "to remain vigilant, avoid provocation, and continue their work with discipline and dignity."

The faction restated its position as "a legitimate political movement committed to dialogue and peaceful change in accordance with the 2018 Peace Agreement." It argued that attempts "to criminalize its existence or silence its voice" represent "acts of political sabotage" and a "violation of the political and human rights of the Somali people."

The statement comes amid an internal split within the ONLF. Last week, another faction announced the removal of Abdirahman Mahdi as chairman, citing actions that allegedly "endangered the unity of the front," and appointed Abdikarim Sheikh Muse as acting chairman. The decision was made during what the group described as its second regular Central Committee meeting.

In response, the ONLF faction chaired by Abdirahman Mahdi dismissed the meeting in Jigjiga as "an illegal and fraudulent event" allegedly orchestrated by the ruling Prosperity Party and facilitated by the Somali regional administration to install "a hand-picked group of regime loyalists." It claimed the event was state-sanctioned, citing the participation of officials from the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), and warned that the move represents a "grave breach" of the 2018 peace agreement between the ONLF and the federal government.