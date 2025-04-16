Addis Abeba- A series of attacks in the Haro Limu district of East Wollega Zone in the Oromia region has resulted in the deaths of at least 29 civilians. These attacks were reportedly "triggered" by the killing of Shode, "a close associate" of Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) leader Kumsa Diriba, also known as Jaal Marroo, by government security forces.

According to residents and relatives of the victims, the attacks, which began on 07 April, 2025, in the Gorba Guddina and Sugee kebeles of the Haro Limu district, were carried out as a "retaliation" by "OLA fighters" in response to Shode's death.

In an interview with Addis Standard, a resident of Gorba Guddina kebele, who is related to the family of the victims by marriage, described how the harrowing series of attacks unfolded between 07 and 12 April, 2025, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 civilians. He revealed that the area where the attack took place is the birthplace of a recent "suspected defector from OLA," whom the militants allegedly accused of having "involvement" in the killing of their former member, Shode.

Citing the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) as its source, Addis Standard reported last week the death of Shode, whom the military stated was "killed in action" in the Haro Limu district of East Wollega Zone, near Genji, "on the road from Korma River to Sugi," while he was "traveling in hiding on a motorcycle." According to the ENDF, the operation was carried out "based on information obtained by security forces" on the evening of 04 April 2025.

The resident described the aftermath of the military operation: "OLF fighters immediately blamed their own former member, who had defected and was working with the government, for the killing of Shode. The attack targeted members of one family known in the area as Hirpo."

He continued recounting the incident: "On 07 April, 2025, OLF fighters entered Garba Guddina Kebele and forcibly took five male members of the same family, including a 12-year-old boy, from their home at around 6:00 p.m". After abducting them, the militants took the victims to Dhibbaa forest, to a location known as Bashir, and killed them."

The relative further disclosed that the family learned about the killings after he and a few others went to the forest the following morning and discovered the bodies. He identified the victims as Mamo Hunde Hirpo, Lemessa Bokoree Hirpo, Addisu Tessema Hirpo, Fayisa Tassamma Hirpo, and 12-year-old Badassa Tadese Getahun Bokore Hirpo.

According to a relative of the family, the attack was repeated on 12 April, 2025, this time targeting additional members of the Hirpo family.

"A few days later, members of the OLF fighters returned to the victims' homes and abducted five more individuals, including three young children under the age of 11," he explained. "They later killed them after taking the victims to Dhibbaa forest."

The victims of the second attack were identified as Dagitu Ejeta Dibaba (wife of Mamo Hunde Hirpo), Sora Mamo (their 10-year-old son), Bulcha Mamo (another son, aged seven), Terefe Baba Lami, and seven-year-old Namoo Abdisa.

"Mamo Hunde Hirpo was a member of OLA before he rejoined his family following a recent peace call by the government," the relative of the family added.

Another source, corroborating the accounts of the two attacks that occurred in Garba Guddina Kebele, disclosed that all the victims were confirmed deceased on 13 April, 2025.

"The remaining family members and residents are still in deep grief," he stated. "The surviving members of the Hirpo family have fled the area due to fear of further attacks by the armed group," he added.

In an interview with Addis Standard, a local resident described another attack in Sugee Kebele, located in the Haro Limu district of the East Wollega Zone, allegedly carried out by "OLA fighters." According to him, the attack targeted the family of Fayisa Desale, who was considered a "suspected defector" from the armed group and was allegedly "involved" in the killing of Shode.

"On 08 April, 2025, OLF fighters began killing civilians whom they believed to be family members and relatives of a former defector from Sugee Kebele," he revealed. "As a result, eight of his family members and relatives--including a two-year-old child, women, and men--were killed."

The resident also reported that the attacks by "OLA fighters" continued in the area, resulting in the deaths of seven additional relatives of Fayisa. "These people were targeted because he was suspected of aiding security forces in the hunt for Shode," he added.

Corroborating the attack that occurred in Sugee Kebele, another source shared with Addis Standard the identities of some of the victims, which include Nacho Desale, Addame Zaleke, Daba Zaleke, Bikiltu Diriba, Iftu Diriba, Gamade Diriba, Diriba Tesfaye, and Shukare Gemechu.

He further disclosed that two additional individuals--Bekele Gondore Gamada and Jote Bekele--were killed in a nearby village. However, the source stated that he does not know "how exactly their deaths are connected" to the attacks or the killing of Shode.

According to a senior OLA representative involved in the Dar es Salaam negotiations between OLA and the government, Shode participated in the peace talks as the head of Jaal Marroo's security detail in Tanzania.