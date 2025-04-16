Nigeria: Katsina Targets Three Million Children for Polio Immunisation - Official

16 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Katsina State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCA) says it is targeting not less than three million children during the polio immunisation campaign scheduled for 26 -29 April.

Its Executive Secretary, Shamsudeen Yahaya, made the disclosure on Tuesday at a media dialogue with UNICEF, Katsina State Government officials and partners on polio and routine immunisation in the state.

Mr Yahaya said the exercise was aimed at creating awareness of the importance of immunisation in saving children from preventable deaths.

He, therefore, urged the media to continue to enlighten caregivers and other stakeholders on the importance of immunisation.

He revealed that the state has 1,636 health facilities providing routine immunisation services for children.

Mr Yahaya said the government would engage 3,700 independent monitors to ensure that each eligible child is reached during the campaign.

In his remarks, the Officer-in-Charge (OIC), also the Nutrition Manager of UNICEF Kano Field Office, Karanveer Singh, stressed the need to immunise every child against polio and other deadly diseases.

Mr Singh revealed that polio is highly infectious, warning, "Once a child is infected with the virus, he or she is permanently paralysed."

The officer explained that every round of immunisation is important, as is immunising every child until the virus is completely eradicated.

He added that immunisation is the backbone of any eradication programme, hence the need for caregivers and other stakeholders to intensify efforts in ensuring that all children below five years are fully immunised.

