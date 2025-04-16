Nigeria: National Sports Festival - Ogun State Unveils Mascot, Logo, Theme Song

At the unveiling ceremony in Abeokuta on Tuesday evening, Governor Dapo Abiodun said that the state was ready to deliver a befitting National Sports Festival to be held from 16-30 May.

The Ogun State Government has unveiled the mascot, logo and theme song for the 2024 National Sports Festival, also known as Gateway Games 2024.

At the unveiling ceremony in Abeokuta on Tuesday evening, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the state was ready to deliver a befitting National Sports Festival holding from 16-30 May.

Mr Abiodun, represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the festival would be a reference point in the history of the games.

"We are ready to raise the bar significantly, close to two decades that Ogun last hosted the multi sports event.

"The mascot reflects the energy and cultural heritage of the good people of Ogun," he said.

The governor lauded the Local Organising Committee for working round the clock in order to ensure that success was achieved.

He said the state government had made significant investments in the sporting facilities, which he believed would stand the test of time even beyond the games.

Governor Abiodun assured team Ogun athletes that the state was solidly behind them while encouraging citizens to actively participate and also welcome guests with kindness before, during and after the games.

He described sports as a unifying tool, adding that it remained a stepping stone for athletes aiming for global recognition and glory.

Mr Abiodun called for support from stakeholders, expressing the need for all hands to be on deck in order to achieve the desired goals.

" The 2024 edition will raise the bar through innovative ideas and world-class preparations that will redefine the entire festival experience.

" The theme song was composed by Dr Bayo Adepetun, and the mascot was designed by a creative team from the state's Ministry of Culture.

" The symbolic elements reflect the energy, cultural heritage, and aspirations of the good people of Ogun," he said.

NAN reports that the sports festival, the 22nd edition, is a biennial multi-sports event, brings together thousands of athletes from Nigeria's 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory to celebrate sportsmanship, national unity and sporting excellence.

The festival, a celebration of Nigeria's rich sports and cultural heritage, is billed to feature athletes competing in 33 sporting events.

Delta finished as champions of the 21st edition of the 2022 festival with 320 gold medal, 200 silver medals and 128 bronze medals.

Team Bayelsa came second in the medal table followed by team Edo, which came third in the medal table.

