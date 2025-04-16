South Africa: Curtain Falls on Veteran Actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, 65

16 April 2025
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Renowned South African actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, popularly known for his iconic role as Bra Zeb Matabane on Isidingo, has died at the age of 65, his family confirmed in a statement.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

"He was the heart of our family - a loving father, brother and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced," the family said. "His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the stories he told, and the love he gave so freely.

He rose to fame in the 1980s as Laqhasha on the popular sitcom Sgudi Snaysi and went on to feature in numerous local productions, including Uzalo, The Throne, The River, Legacy, The Estate, and Savage Beauty.

In 2006, he won a South African Film and Television Award for Best Actor and was later honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards at both the Royalty Soapie Awards and the Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela Awards.

In the wake of the actor's passing, many of those who worked with him and his fans have shared tributes on social media.

The family requested privacy during their time of grief and said memorial and funeral details would be shared later.

