Liberia: Rule of Law Caucus Denounces False Reports of Negotiations

Monrovia — The Rule of Law Caucus of the House of Representatives has dispel unverified reports regarding alleged negotiations involving the Caucus and the Majority Bloc.

According to the statement, misleading reports have surfaced suggesting that the Council of Chiefs and Elders (EDOs), working under the auspices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are facilitating negotiations. The rumor further claims that ongoing discussions are taking place between the Rule of Law Caucus, the Speaker, and members of the Majority Bloc.

The Caucus clarified, however, that these claims are entirely false. "At no point have the Speaker, Hon. J. Fonati Koffa, or any member of the Rule of Law Caucus engaged in discussions or negotiations with any group or political bloc regarding the current matter before the Supreme Court," the statement read.

Emphasizing the primacy of the judicial process, the Caucus reiterated that it is awaiting the ruling of the Supreme Court--the ultimate arbiter in the matter. "Our position remains firm: this case is not about individuals--it is about the sanctity of our laws, the authority of our institutions, and the future of our democracy," the Caucus stated.

The Rule of Law Caucus called on the Liberian public and all stakeholders to maintain calm and respect the judicial process. The Caucus urged everyone to reject any narrative that seeks to undermine the rule of law, reinforcing that the current dispute should be resolved through legal channels rather than political maneuvering.

The Caucus remains committed to upholding the integrity of Liberia's legal and democratic institutions, reminding citizens that the Supreme Court's decision will be final and binding.