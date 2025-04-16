Liberia: Rule of Law Caucus Denounces False Reports of Negotiations

16 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Rule of Law Caucus of the House of Representatives has dispel unverified reports regarding alleged negotiations involving the Caucus and the Majority Bloc.

According to the statement, misleading reports have surfaced suggesting that the Council of Chiefs and Elders (EDOs), working under the auspices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are facilitating negotiations. The rumor further claims that ongoing discussions are taking place between the Rule of Law Caucus, the Speaker, and members of the Majority Bloc.

The Caucus clarified, however, that these claims are entirely false. "At no point have the Speaker, Hon. J. Fonati Koffa, or any member of the Rule of Law Caucus engaged in discussions or negotiations with any group or political bloc regarding the current matter before the Supreme Court," the statement read.

Emphasizing the primacy of the judicial process, the Caucus reiterated that it is awaiting the ruling of the Supreme Court--the ultimate arbiter in the matter. "Our position remains firm: this case is not about individuals--it is about the sanctity of our laws, the authority of our institutions, and the future of our democracy," the Caucus stated.

The Rule of Law Caucus called on the Liberian public and all stakeholders to maintain calm and respect the judicial process. The Caucus urged everyone to reject any narrative that seeks to undermine the rule of law, reinforcing that the current dispute should be resolved through legal channels rather than political maneuvering.

The Caucus remains committed to upholding the integrity of Liberia's legal and democratic institutions, reminding citizens that the Supreme Court's decision will be final and binding.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.