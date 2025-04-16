Liberia: Conflicting Accounts Reveal Controversial Dual Appointment to Township Commissioner Post in Montserrado

Monrovia — Conflicting accounts have emerged from top officials within the Unity Party-led government over the controversial dual appointment of individuals to the position of Commissioner of Garwonlohn Township, located in Electoral Districts #14 and #15 in Montserrado County.

At the center of the controversy are two appointees -- Rudolph Brima, the current Commissioner, and Madam Florence King, whose name reportedly appeared on the Executive Mansion's website as his replacement -- sparking confusion over who holds legitimate authority.

The conflicting narratives from three key officials -- Assistant Labour Minister for Planning and Manpower Development Emmanuel K. Barnes, Assistant Internal Affairs Minister for Urban Affairs Mike Jabateh, and Montserrado County Superintendent Whroway Bryant -- reveal allegations of a "criminal" appointment carried out without President Joseph Boakai's knowledge.

On Monday, scores of residents stormed Commissioner Brima's office in Clara Town, demanding his immediate exit, citing the reported appointment of Madam King by the President. The protest reportedly led to the vandalism of a flagpole at the Commissioner's office building.

Barnes Accused

Commissioner Brima accused Assistant Minister Barnes of being the mastermind behind the protest. He explained that he was shocked to see Madam King's name published as Commissioner on the Executive Mansion's website. According to him, when he sought clarification from Superintendent Bryant, no feedback was provided.

"From that time up to present, I'm still in office. I took it up with the Internal Affairs Ministry and the Assistant Minister for Urban Affairs placed a call to the County Superintendent, and Minister Barnes also helped me in the exercise," Brima recounted.

However, he alleged that Barnes later changed his position and pressured him to act under his directives.

"I was appointed by the President, but he [Barnes] tried to pull me by the nose--whatever he says, I should go by it. He sent a list to me with more than 20 names and positions and instructed me to employ all of them. He threatened to remove me, even though he wasn't the one who gave me the job. He is behind this," Brima stated.

He rejected claims that he reports directly to Assistant Minister Jabateh instead of the County Superintendent.

Barnes Responds

In response, Assistant Minister Barnes condemned the violence at the commissioner's office and denied orchestrating the protest or pushing for political hires. He attributed the allegations against him to "political forces" from the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

"I had absolutely no idea young people were going to the Commissioner's office. The same Commissioner they're claiming I sent people to vandalize his office was actually recommended by me," Barnes said.

He maintained that after Brima's appointment by President Boakai, he led the confirmation process. However, he claimed that Brima began reporting to Assistant Minister Jabateh, bypassing his direct supervisor, the County Superintendent--an act in violation of the Local Government Act.

Barnes said Superintendent Bryant reported the issue and recommended Brima's replacement. As a senior party figure in the district, Barnes said he was asked to recommend a replacement and put forward the name of Madam Florence King, who was later confirmed by the Senate on February 18, 2025.

While Barnes could not confirm whether Madam King had received an official appointment letter from President Boakai, he argued there is no requirement for the President to personally inform Brima of his replacement.

"Madam King is the Co-Chair of the Unity Party's Women Wing and has been confirmed by the Senate," Barnes added.

Jabateh Dismisses Allegations as 'Propaganda'

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister Jabateh described as "propaganda" the accusation that Brima reports directly to him rather than to Superintendent Bryant. Jabateh claimed that Madam Florence King was "criminally" nominated without President Boakai's knowledge.

"I went to meet the President at the Executive Mansion and asked, 'Mr. President, are you aware of Florence King's appointment?' He replied, 'Mike, I don't know this lady.' I called Superintendent Bryant, and he also said he was unaware. So, this lady was criminally appointed; we don't know who put her name on the Executive Mansion website," Jabateh revealed.

He called for a full investigation into how Florence King's name surfaced on the website and noted that although she attended a confirmation hearing, the Executive Mansion declined to issue her a green letter of appointment.

According to Jabateh, the protest staged at the Commissioner's office was part of a scheme to undermine Brima's authority. He acknowledged that Brima should be reporting to the County Superintendent but emphasized that the embattled Commissioner has not committed any offense warranting his removal.

"It's all propaganda against me because these guys want to see this old man [Boakai] fail. I will not support any criminal act or corruption that undermines this government," Jabateh stressed, adding that he had informed Internal Affairs Minister Francis Nyumalin of the ongoing issue.

Superintendent Recognizes Brima

Montserrado County Superintendent Whroway Bryant also weighed in, affirming that Brima remains the legitimate Commissioner of Garwonlohn Township. He acknowledged the presence of unresolved administrative issues but said the Commissioner will remain in office unless and until Madam King receives an official appointment letter.

"I think the two ministers can go on the radio and debate, but we won't. The Commissioner was appointed by the President. If I believe the Commissioner is ineffective, I will recommend his replacement. But as it stands, Rudolph Brima remains the legitimate Commissioner," Bryant declared.

He also condemned the vandalism of public property and warned that local authorities would not hesitate to request the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in the destruction of government assets.