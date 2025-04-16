Liberian Journalist Reflects On the Future in Birthday Message Ahead of 2029 - Using the Past to Inform the Presence and Prepare for the Future

blog

As I said earlier, my message will be strange. Strange because it is not a birthday related message but a message intended to help Liberians look at the democratic future of their country. This is especially so when we all are struggling to make a decision that would sustain the gains made beyond 2029.

Liberia is again going through another round of state reforms after six years of nation's or (national) retrogression. The first attempt for a holistic state reform was undertaken in 1972 by President William Tolbert. His civil service reform programs saw some progress in salary adjustments and job placements in line with requisite qualifications. In order to strengthen the reform initiative, President Tolbert sponsored the education of the sons and daughters of the natives, and attempted to have a balanced civil space.

Tolbert's reform was derided, scattered and abused by his bloody death. Doe, a six-grade dropout, would emerge as President, who would later undermine the gains made under Tolbert. In less than a year, President Doe had killed 13 well-seasoned Liberian public officials and diplomats on allegations of misrule and corruption. Doe would introduce tribalism at its higher peak in the Liberian public sector. He would go on to intensify the killing of perceived political enemies and get rid of his fellow coup makers in a drive to protect his power.

From 1980 up to the death of Doe, Liberia set a record of bad governance characterized by killings, corruption, nepotism, tribalism and human rights violations. The unprecedented end of Doe could be the practical evidence of his misrule-a sitting president, caught, mutilated and body thrown away.

The urge for peace would usher in a corn artist, Charles Taylor as president, in a special election organized by ECOWAS, under whose military intervention President Doe got killed. Taylor would go on to have the Central Bank at his home, introduce killing machines (ATU) and state terrors. Corruption tripled, leading opposition figures to flee Liberia and return with war. At the end, Taylor would be forced to exit the Presidency and run for his life into Nigeria under the command of US President George Bush.

A democratic election, marking the end of the second Liberian conflict would be held in 2006, ushering in Liberia and Africa's first female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Ellen, with the support of the international community, would launch major state reforms in a country considered as a failed state due to the near collapse of almost all institutions. Of course, it was a failed state because every sector was hit by the war and left in complete shambles. Ellen would go on to strengthen existing anti-corruption institutions, as well as establish new ones. Meritocracy would return to the public sector in the first term of President Sirleaf.

Like Tolbert, Ellen would sponsor the education of potential young people to come back and serve the country. She would strengthen women empowerment and ensure gender fairness in the public sector. Liberia would once more be respected and declared favorable for business. The police and army would be restructured and empowered. Public sector reform, under the nomenclature, "right side and downsize would see performance across government agencies improved. To the surprise of everyone, the chief architect of all the above achievements, Ellen, would support a transition that would undermine her very legacy in a chase for her protection after the presidency. Her action would later be described as the eight wonders of the world by reformists.

Now come the populist president, George Weah. Ellen's backed presidential candidate Weah would go on to win the 2017 presidential election after his two times defeats. His widely preached mantra, "Change for Hope" would be embraced by the youthful voting population and the exuberant, but inexperienced young political actors. For the third times, Liberia public governance would retrogress almost wiping the gains of Madam Sirleaf two terms; rape would increase, corruption will once more be accepted as a normal lifestyle in government, the presidency would be reduced to public ridicule.

The employment and tuition-free policies would overstretch the already poor revenue envelope. Former rebel fighters and hardcore criminals would be recruited as agents of the government to counter the opposition's protests. Dirt would overtake Liberia's Capital City, and the country would be declared not favorable for business/investments. Partisans would be infused into sensitive security apparatus. Four key members of the government would be sanctioned by the US for public corruption. In short, governance would retrogress leaving a huge national burden on the incoming government.

Boakai, who lived and witnessed those intermittent reforms, would embark on picking up the broken pieces to repair them. His civil service reforms led by a young and passionate Director of the Civil Service Agency, Joseiah Joekai, would realize a saving of over US$1.9 million annually for the government, arising from plunder, waste and abuse. The Boakai led government will resume the regular cleaning up of the city. Respect and dignity would return to the public sector and salaries of employees will once more be current. Liberia's foreign policy would be overhauled and strengthened. Joseph Boakai would prioritize security sector reforms, by weeding out the untrained and partisans centered police officers. In a nutshell, President Joseph Boakai would try to put Liberia back on track in line with acceptable stands of political/public governance.

Maintaining the gains beyond 2029

From all indications, governance is set to retrogress beyond 2029 if any of the current faces becomes president. With no disrespect, the current presidential faces are not people to trust with the running of a country. Like George Weah, the current vice president, Jeremiah Koung's first job was as a legislator-a very huge gap in understanding the fundamental governance issues facing the country. Besides, Koung is yet to gain admiration from the intellectual community despite having the numbers. It remains to be seen how Boakai took long to accept the proposal to carry Koung as his running mate. For Boakai, Koung did not meet his taste to be his vice president. His selection of Koung came very narrowly, perhaps he did pick him as the only option to winning the election. As VP, Koung is already being accused of nepotism and political manipulations.

As for former President George Weah, his failure as president, entrenched in laziness, inexperienced, corruption and incompetence are clear evidence of his inability to maintain the gains made. His inability to lead is quite clear and telling for objective and salient minds to see and does not need a governance expert to explain. Unfortunately, the poor education and ignorance of the youthful voting population would likely see Weah coming back to power. In a similar direction, VP Jeremiah Koung would become President using the vote rich Nimba, who are desperate for one of the kinds to become president regardless of his limitations. If these are the people that are going to remain the faces until 2029, then Liberia is doomed for another retrogression. Clearly speaking, Koung and Weah are not the best to maintain the gains that would have been made.

To be Continued...

The writer is a Liberian Journalist

He holds a degree in Public Administration and Mass-Communication

Founder and Team Leader of the Liberia Forest Media Watch

Founder and Publisher of the Rural Reporters News Network

Former employee of the National Reconciliation and Reunification Commission

Former employee of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Former employee of the General Auditing Commission

Former employee of the Ministry of Public Works

Former employee of the Volunteers for Sustainable Development in Africa