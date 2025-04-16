Liberian Women Unite Behind Edith Gongloe-Weh in Nimba By-Election, Launch #shedeservesaseat Campaign

Monrovia — A coalition of women from across Liberia has launched a nationwide campaign--#SheDeservesASeat--in support of Edith Gongloe-Weh, the only female candidate contesting the upcoming Nimba County senatorial by-election.

In a powerful joint statement released Tuesday, the women declared their unified support for Gongloe-Weh, describing her candidacy as a defining moment for gender equality and democratic representation in Liberia.

"We are women from towns and villages, markets and ministries," the statement reads. "And today, we are coming together to say with one voice: Edith Gongloe-Weh deserves a seat at the table."

The campaign aims to rally support, raise funds, and mobilize citizens across all sectors to back Gongloe-Weh's bid for the Senate. Organizers say her candidacy represents more than a political contest--it is a symbol of inclusion, leadership, and the long-overdue representation of women in Liberia's highest decision-making spaces.

Gongloe-Weh, a seasoned politician and former candidate in previous elections, is seen by many as a trailblazer for women's leadership in Nimba County and beyond.

"We are not supporting Edith just because she is a woman,"said Naomi Tulay Solanke on behalf of the women. "We are supporting her because she is qualified, courageous, and committed. Her voice in the Senate would reflect the voices of countless women and girls across the nation."

The campaign also highlights the challenges women in politics face in Liberia, including online harassment, cultural exclusion, and limited access to campaign resources. Supporters of Gongloe-Weh say these barriers must be confronted head-on--not just for her, but for future generations of female leaders.

"We've seen what happens when women are excluded--laws don't protect us, budgets don't include us, and leadership doesn't reflect us," the statement notes.

In addition to mobilizing women, the campaign is calling on male allies to step forward and support the movement, framing gender equality as a broader issue of democracy, justice, and national progress.

"Real men make space. Real leaders lift others up," the statement said. "Gender equality is not just a women's issue--it's a democracy issue."

The launch, which took place at the Invincible Park in Monrovia, was attended by high profile women.

Cllr. Charlyn Brumskine, former vice-presidential candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), also speaking, delivered a passionate plea for gender equity in politics.

Cllr. Brumskine emphasized the significance of women backing women, while directly addressing critics--particularly male voices on social media--who have questioned the motive behind such solidarity.

"Women will stand for women no matter what," Brumskine declared. "Right now, we see on Facebook men attacking women who want to support their fellow women. They're saying, 'Oh, this is the time you people want to support women?' I just want to tell the men something--none of us here will benefit personally if Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh wins this election. She will not put money in any of our pockets."

Brumskine underscored that support for Gongloe-Weh transcends personal interest, describing it as an investment in the future of Liberia, particularly for men and boys as well as women and girls.

"We're doing this because of our sons and husbands before I can even think about our daughters," she said. "If you look at the statistics, most of the richest countries making headway in terms of development and governance are doing so because women are in high positions and are making equal decisions in the governance structure of those countries."

Brumskine called on men to abandon outdated gender stereotypes and embrace an inclusive path forward.

"There is no longer a gender divide. It's time to close the gender gap," she urged. "It is about time that we get on the path with Ghana, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and other African countries."

The Nimba Senatorial by-election has drawn national attention, with Edith Gongloe-Weh positioning herself as a strong contender not just as a woman, but as a leader with a track record of service and integrity. The #SheDeservesASeat campaign aims to challenge the male-dominated political space and inspire a movement for equal representation in Liberia.

As the campaign gains momentum, Gongloe-Weh's supporters hope that this by-election could mark a turning point for women's political empowerment in Nimba and across Liberia.