Liberian Man Faces Extradition to U.S. Over Multiple Charges of Rape

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has initiated legal proceedings to extradite Othello Bruce, a Liberian national, to the United States, where he faces multiple charges of aggravated statutory rape involving his biological daughter.

According to a formal request submitted by the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, Bruce is accused of repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter while residing in Worcester, Massachusetts.

In January 2013, a grand jury in Worcester County indicted Bruce on 12 counts, including four charges of aggravated statutory rape and four counts of indecent assault and battery. The alleged abuse occurred between December 2010 and March 2012.

In response to the U.S. request, Liberia's Ministry of Justice has filed an application with the Monrovia City Court seeking Bruce's extradition under the terms of the 1937 extradition treaty between the two countries.

Bruce, born on April 24, 1964, was served a writ and appeared in court on Monday, April 14, marking the start of what could become a landmark extradition case.

The Liberian government argues that the charges meet the legal criteria for extradition, as the offenses are recognized under both Liberian and U.S. law and fall within the scope of the bilateral treaty.

Court records show that Bruce fled the United States on September 26, 2012, and arrived in Monrovia the following day. Although he was scheduled to return to the U.S. on October 11, 2012, he never boarded his flight and has remained in Liberia since.

The U.S. government has submitted a comprehensive package of supporting documents, including the indictments, an arrest warrant, and an INTERPOL Red Notice.

Liberian authorities are now asking the court to determine Bruce's eligibility for extradition and, if granted, to authorize his transfer to the United States for prosecution.

The case is being heard by Magistrate Imin Barco at the Monrovia City Court. It has attracted public attention due to the severity of the allegations and the lengthy delay since the alleged crimes were committed.

The court is expected to schedule hearings in the coming days.